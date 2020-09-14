With the first The Batman trailer still blowing people's minds, some new images of the movie's logo, and a brand new poster, have now appeared online. Featuring Robert Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight, the poster gives us another look at The Lighthouse star in this newest version of the Batsuit.

Looking as pensive as ever, the image shows Pattinson's The Batman in profile and gives us a well-lit look at the front section of the new Batsuit. Director Matt Reeves has explained several times in the past that this suit is supposed to look like Bruce Wayne put it together himself, and thanks to the visible stitching in the cowl, along with the chunky puzzle pieces that make up the armor, the design team has certainly succeeded in that regard, crafting a slick-yet-simple superhero suit.

Reeves has recently offered some insight into how the creative team approached the design of the Batsuit, revealing that star Robert Pattinsonwas, rather aptly, heavily involved in bringing it to life. "Rob [Pattinson] had a very important part in designing the suit in that he had to be able to wear it, he had to be able to fight in it," Reeves said at last month's DC FanDome event. " One of the things about this Batsuit is that it is very practical. The whole idea is that he's made it himself. And so, we needed to be able to see how it would fit on him and all the ways he could move but also make it look like something that was still evolving. Even the idea of the story, he's in year two so he's been wearing it and so every night, he goes out looking for trouble. You look at his cowl and actually see there are gashes in it. All of that detail was an incredibly exciting dialogue between me and the costume designers and then having Rob involved."

The Batman is a noir-driven story that picks up with Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career. A young Bruce Wayne has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Alongside Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the rest of the cast includes the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. Despite having only just returned to filming, production was brought to a grinding halt when Pattinson after the Dark Knight himself, Robert Pattinson tested positive. Thankfully, recent reports indicate that Pattinson is on the road to recovery, with the studio hoping to return to filming again "very soon." This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user @TaurooAldebaran.