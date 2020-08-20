We have our first official look at the logo for The Batman, in addition to some new artwork that further reveals Robert Pattinson as our new Dark Knight. The images were shared by writer/director Matt Reeves ahead of this weekend's massive DC FanDome event. At that time, we will get more about the highly-anticipated superhero flick, promises Reeves. Here's what he had to say about it.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman#DCFanDome#ForTheFanspic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

Though not billed as a poster, the logo reveal could easily serve as one. It showcases blood-red lettering spelling out the movie's title. A bat is flying within the word "Batman." Jim Lee's artwork, also done entirely in red and black, gives us a much better look at Robert Pattinson's new batsuit. Matt Reeves previously shared a video after production kicked off revealing the suit but we didn't get to see it from head to toe. The Caped Crusaders is positioned atop a building overlooking Gotham City.

The Batman began filming earlier this year after a lengthy development process. Production was halted after roughly a quarter of the movie was shot but filming is expected to resume this fall. Warner Bros. tapped Matt Reeves, known for his work on the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy and Cloverfield, to take over the project once Ben Affleck departed the director's chair. Affleck later vacated the role as well, paving the way for Robert Pattinson to come in and give audiences a new version of the iconic DC hero. Reeves, in addition to direction, co-wrote the screenplay alongside Mattson Tomlin.

Plot details remain largely under wraps for the movie but we know many villains from Batman's large rogues gallery will be involved. The cast includes Zoe Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Catwoman, Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as Riddler, Colin Farrell (Dumbo) as Penguin and John Turturro (Transformers) as Carmine Falcone. Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes) as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Jim Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard (Black Mass) as Gil Colson and newcomer Jamie Lawson as Bella Real round out the ensemble.

This new version of the franchise will exist outside of the DCEU, where movies like Suicide Squad and Justice League reside. Warner Bros. seems high on what Matt Reeves is bringing to the table as a prequel series centered on the Gotham City PD is being developed for HBO Max. DC FanDome is set to take place this Saturday, August 22, with a slew of upcoming DC projects set to be revealed. A second DC FanDome event was recently announced for September as well. The Batman is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021. Be sure to check out the images for yourself from Matt Reeves' Twitter.