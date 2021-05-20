Following a much more detailed look at Paul Dano's Zodiac-inspired version of The Riddler from The Batman several more images have now emerged from director Matt Reeves' upcoming comic book caper, including a vibrant poster depicting Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight and his muscle car Batmobile. A much more colourful promo than Batman fans are used to, the artwork casts the Gotham City skyline in a blood red, while Pattinsons Caped Crusader hovers above it looking typically tortured.

New Promo Images for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ (2022) have surfaced...and holy sh*t does Robert Pattinson look amazing in the Bat Suit.



The film hits theaters March 4, 2022.

Alongside the bright-colored poster are two more images of The Batman, both of which are more typically haunting, and show-off Pattinson's Batsuit, the design of which the actor was heavily involved in. "Rob [Pattinson] had a very important part in designing the suit in that he had to be able to wear it, he had to be able to fight in it," Matt Reeves previously revealed. "One of the things about this Batsuit is that it is very practical. The whole idea is that he's made it himself. And so, we needed to be able to see how it would fit on him and all the ways he could move but also make it look like something that was still evolving."

Reeves has also since revealed that crucial elements like the Batsuit and Batmobile took a year to come together, changing and adapting as the director wrote the script. "I mean, Glyn [Dillon] came on quite early and we worked in the designing of it, again, as I was writing and the idea of him being able to fight in it," Reeves explained. "So they started illustrating and I'd say we spent easily a year to do the Batsuit and then to get into the Batmobile, and that, of course, that part's a dream. The idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile, you're just kind of like, 'Uh, what?' That's the incredible candy, right?"

Directed by War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, the rest of the DC Comics cast includes the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story and will more heavily incorporate the Caped Crusader's legendary detective skills. The story centers on a young Bruce Wayne during his second year of fighting crime. Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Led down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Following several delays due to the ongoing global situation, The Batman is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 4, 2022. Its release was delayed twice from an original June 2021.