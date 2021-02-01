Comic book artist Lee Bermejo has revealed a brand new, comic book inspired poster for director Matt Reeves' The Batman. Bermejo pays homage to an iconic cover from Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's groundbreaking Batman: Year One, morphing the more traditional Batman suit design into the armored, tactical version that will be donned by Robert Pattinson in the upcoming DC movie.

"THE BATMAN poster. After master David Mazzucchelli," Bermejo said in a caption alongside the poster, which truly is a stunning redesign that should please fans of the Dark Knight. "Finally going to be offering VERY limited editions of some covers, illustrations, and completely new images as collectible lithos. Look for more info coming very soon."

The influence of comic book arcs such as Batman: Year One and The Long Halloween were evident in the first trailer for The Batman, which was released back in August last year. Director Matt Reeves has already alluded to taking inspiration from Year One, revealing that the movie will take place early in the Dark Knight's career as a vigilante. "The idea is that we're in Year Two," Reeves revealed.

"It's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal... experiment he's trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he's in that mode that's where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he's doing and it seems that he's not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther."

Bermejo's newly released poster gives us another look at the new Batsuit, something which took a year to design and create, according to Reeves, and featured a lot of input from The Batman star Robert Pattinson. "Rob [Pattinson] had a very important part in designing the suit in that he had to be able to wear it, he had to be able to fight in it," Reeves said of crafting the famous costume.

"One of the things about this Batsuit is that it is very practical. The whole idea is that he's made it himself. And so, we needed to be able to see how it would fit on him and all the ways he could move but also make it look like something that was still evolving. Even the idea of the story, he's in year two so he's been wearing it and so every night, he goes out looking for trouble. You look at his cowl and actually see there are gashes in it. All of that detail was an incredibly exciting dialogue between me and the costume designers and then having Rob involved."

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story that picks up with a young Bruce Wayne, who has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Led down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

The Batman is expected to wrap filming in March and is scheduled to hit theaters on March 4, 2022 following several delays. This comes to us courtesy of Lee Bermejo's official Instagram account.