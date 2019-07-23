Michael E. Uslan wants you all to have faith in Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman. Ever since it was revealed that Pattinson was going to be the new Dark Knight, the reaction from fans has been...Interesting, to say the least. There are those who have seen Pattinson's more recent indie films, and believe he has the acting chops to pull off the role of one of the most complicated superheroes in fiction.

But then there are those who are only familiar with his much more popular role as Edward Cullen in Twilight, and refuse to believe that the guy who played a sparkling vampire in a hardcore emo-romance series will be able to do justice to the character of the badass caped crusader.

Batman franchise producer Michael E. Uslan weighed in on the controversy regarding the casting at Germany's CCXP Cologne convention. Uslan has been behind every onscreen iteration of Batman since Michael Keaton, and he made the following remarks about the upcoming Batman movie being helmed by Matt Reeves

"The star of the Batman movies is Bruce Wayne. Batman is the star. Batman is who everyone wants to see, along with the supervillains, so how does a filmmaker make the choice of which actor to cast? And I think the real key question for fans, and for all of us to focus on, is the filmmaker. So we've seen the genius of Tim Burton, we have seen the genius of Christopher Nolan. The question becomes: is there a filmmaker who you see has a knowledge of a character, has an understanding of a character, a passion and a love for the character? Does that filmmaker have a vision for the character? And if so, does he or she, do you believe, know how to execute that vision? And if you can answer those questions successfully, then for me, my role is to become the world's number one cheerleader. And you have to trust in your filmmakers."

With that, Uslan has made his position clear: he's placing his faith in the director's vision of the film, meaning Matt Reeves gets to have the final say in having Pattinson in the lead, and that's the end of it. It is also interesting to consider his remarks regarding the importance of the director's sensibilities. After all, guys like Tim Burton and Chris Nolan had wildly different interpretations of the heroic character and the world of Gotham. Yet both were able to make classic Batman films because of the love and effort they clearly put into bringing the comics to life.

Similarly, Matt Reeves has shared with fans his love of the Batman lore and his excitement over bringing the character once again to the big screen. Considering his past work on critically acclaimed films like the Planet of the Apes trilogy, no one could accuse Reeves of taking his work lightly or not putting a great deal of thought behind the casting for his films.

Uslan's assurances are hardly likely to satiate a particularly rabid part of the fandom that hates change of any kind, who see Pattinson as a heartthrob who lacks the manly qualities of Batman, or simply those fans who are still hung up on Ben Affleck's take on the character. But such controversies have surrounded Batman castings from the start. Michael Keaton was considered a comedian ill-suited to donning the cape and the cowl. The decision to cast Heath Ledger as the Joker was reviled by fans who only remembered him from Brokeback Mountain.

And so it went on with each new film until the actual movie came out and the actors did full justice to their roles. Turns out the guys actually making the movies do know a little bit more about casting the right actors than fans of the characters who have a very fixed idea in their minds of what their favorite character should look and sound like. This news appeared at ComicBook.com.