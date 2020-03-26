We have a little update on the status of The Batman from writer/director Matt Reeves. Production on the highly-anticipated DC Comics adaptation had been well underway, but due to current world events, Warner Bros. halted filming for at least two weeks earlier this month. It appears as though filming won't resume at the two-week marker, as Reeves says they won't be gearing back up until it's safe.

At present, many countries around the world are experiencing some level of lockdown, which heavily limits public gatherings. For the safety of the cast and crews involved, most major movie productions have been stopped temporarily until large groups of people can safely gather together again. Taking to Twitter, a fan asked Matt Reeves about the delays. Here's what Reeves had to say about it.

"Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume... Everyone safe for the moment, thank you for asking, and stay safe too..."

The good news is that everyone is staying safe and that Warner Bros. is taking the necessary precautions. The production shutdown is costing studios all around Hollywood millions of dollars, but that is perhaps a discussion for another time. The bummer here is that as this filming delay rolls on, it could start to heavily impact the schedule. As of right now, the movie has well over a year before it hits theaters, which means they should be able to adjust, assuming this doesn't continue for months on end. In fairness, two weeks always seemed like a wildly optimistic timeline, given the state of things.

Little is known, in terms of specifics, about the movie. We know that Robert Pattinson will be our new Batman. Matt Reeves has also provided us with looks at the new batsuit, which drew comparisons to Daredevil, and the new Batmobile, which is quite a bit different than what we've seen in the past. It also seems increasingly likely that the plot will be, at least loosely, inspired by The Long Halloween, one of the most beloved stories from the character's history in the pages of DC Comics. There will be quite a few villains from the underbelly of Gotham City getting in on the action as well, which helps to support the Long Halloween idea.

The cast includes Zoe Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Catwoman, Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as Riddler, Colin Farrell (Dumbo) as Penguin, Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes) as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Jim Gordon, John Turturro (Transformers) as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard (Black Mass) as Gil Colson and newcomer Jamie Lawson as Bella Real. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. The Batman is currently set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Be sure to check out the post from Matt Reeves' Twitter for yourself. The topper art comes from @JohnKRegan on Instagram.

