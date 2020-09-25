With filming on The Batman recently suffering a short pause following the Dark Knight himself, Robert Pattinson, testing positive, production has now started up again and will soon be moving stateside. The Batman is scheduled to shoot in Chicago, Illinois sometime next month, with reports stating that the movie is set to film for five days across two weekends towards the end of October.

While there is no indication yet whether the principle cast will be involved in the filming, reports have claimed that it will involve "extensive driving sequences," meaning it could well include some Batmobile action. This will not be the first time that the Caped Crusader has made use of Chicago, with the Windy City featuring prominently in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy.

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story that will pick up with a tortured Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career. Young Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham, when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his beloved parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Tenet star, Robert Pattinson, is suiting up as the Caped Crusader, with director Matt Reeves recently explaining why he was drawn to the actor that everyone continues to associate with the Twilight franchise. "The thing about Robert Pattinson is that he's an incredible actor," Reeves said. "I feel like the work that he's done in the last, I don't know, six years, has been incredible. A friend of mine made a movie called The Lost City of Z, and Rob appeared in that movie and I was like 'who is that guy?' Just such charisma, and he, Rob in the movie has this incredible beard and you were like 'who is that' and it's Rob. And Rob in the Rover, and Rob in Good Time, he is like a chameleon...he's just a gifted actor."

Interestingly, it was not just Pattinson's acting talent that won him the coveted DC role, but also his passion for the Batman mythology, something he shared with director Matt Reeves. "[Robert has] been working on his craft in this really incredible way, and he also happens to be a tremendous, passionate sort of fan of Batman that way that I am and so... it was an incredible thing to be able to connect with him and to share the excitement about the character and to work with him," Reeves said. "I mean, you know, he looks like Batman but more than anything, he has the soul of someone I think can play a Batman like you'd never seen before."

Alongside Pattinson, The Batman has amassed an all-star cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Production Weekly.