Matt Reeves has provided a status update on The Batman production. The long-awaited movie started shooting earlier this year in the U.K., but had to halt on March 14th. Most of the entertainment industry has had to take a break because of the current state of world affairs. While fans are bummed that the next movie featuring the Caped Crusader has been forced to shut down, Reeves is looking on the bright side.

When asked about the current situation involving The Batman, Matt Reeves spoke about what he was able to do now that everything has come to a halt. For movies that have finished principal photography, it's possible to edit from home. However, The Batman is far from being finished with principal photography. Reeves had this to say.

"We're not officially editing right now. We've actually shot a quarter of the movie and I have been pouring through dailies, looking at takes, and what's to come."

Matt Reeves was also asked about when production might be able to start back up on The Batman. "It's way too early to say," said the director. He was then asked whether or not they might shift locations when the dust settles. Reeves' states, "I can't imagine we wouldn't finish in London. The situation is fluid." For now, it is far too soon to tell when studios will be able to ramp up their stalled productions. When work is able to start up again, there will have to be some new entertainment industry precautions put in place to ensure the safety of cast and crew.

The Batman story will not get any tweaking during this extended break. "It took me two years to work on that story, and it's a very specific mystery noir that's been really thought-out by me and my partners," says Matt Reeves. The director has teased the story more than once before and DC fans, for the most part, seem to be excited about this new direction for the Dark Knight. The break has also given Reeves some time to focus on the finer details, including different tones. He explains.

"...the tone of things. It happens any time you shoot anything. The unexpected - happy accidents and things you didn't quite expect: That is the lightning in a bottle for something that is alive. I would say that the changes really have to do with 'Oh, seeing the tone of this' with these scenes we haven't done which connect to that part of the storyline. It feels like there might be an opportunity to explore some of that unexpected tone that we found. With these movies, you never have enough prep time, because they're so complex and so enormous in so many ways. It also gives me a moment to think about the larger sequences that have yet to come up and how I want to realize those."

Matt Reeves laughed when he was asked about specific story details. Even though The Batman is taking a break, Reeves is keeping his guard up in order to keep the surprise for fans who have been waiting years to see the movie. For now, everybody is just going to have to try a little harder to be patient as Reeves finds ways to improve the final product. The interview with Reeves was originally conducted by Deadline.