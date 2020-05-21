The current lockdown has enforced a state of inactivity across Hollywood in a way that has never been seen before. While professionals within the industry understand the importance of lying low for the time being, many cannot wait to get back to work. Recently, Zoe Kravitz, who will be essaying the role of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Matt Reeves' The Batman, revealed just how badly she is itching to get back to work.

"[I'm] hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, 'We're ready to go. I'm in touch with everybody, and everyone's ready to go when it's safe."

Unfortunately, the actress then goes on to state that she and the people on the production team she is in touch with have no idea when shooting can restart. Zoë Kravitz also explained that the nature of the role was such that going back to work would mean giving strangers permission to touch her face all day long, which medical experts are strongly advising against in the current state of emergency.

"You have people just touching your face, touching your body all day long. I need help getting into the catsuit. I can't do it on my own. I was probably touched more than any job, just because of the clothes and the combat and all of that."

Under such circumstances, filming a big-budget movie would be fraught with danger for everyone involved, requiring hundreds of the cast and crew to gather in close proximity, and interact with each other in a manner almost guaranteed to exponentially increase the risk of infection.

The Batman is a highly anticipated blockbuster which promises to take a deeper look at the earlier career of Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, as he investigates a crime with multiple suspects, including The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, Catwoman, and Carmine Falcone, played by John Turturro.

The film's tone and script has been spoken of with great enthusiasm by the actors involved in the project, and the casting of indie-film darling Robert Pattinson is also seen as a compelling choice. Filming for the movie was only starting when the project was abruptly stalled by the lockdown, and it seems unlikely that shooting will be allowed to resume at least for several more months.

In the meantime, the rest of the stalled projects across the film industry are not doing any better, and big-budget movies that were being readied for a summer of blockbuster releases are stuck in limbo, vacillating between a theater release when it unknown how many people will show up to see the movie, or a digital PVOD release, which would severely curtail the chances of the movies breaking the billion-dollar mark in profits.

All in all, the future is looking bleak for big-budget moviemaking, even as streaming comes into its own as the dominant form of entertainment. The next few months will decide the fate of the industry as we know it, and usher in a new age of technological experimentation for Hollywood. This news comes from Variety.