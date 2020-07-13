Matt Reeves is reportedly getting ready to resume production on The Batman. However, there will be a pretty big change to the shooting process when the cast and crew reunite. Production on the movie started in the U.K. earlier this year in various locations, but it later had to halt with the rest of the entertainment industry, due to the world's current state of affairs. While the delay hurt a lot of productions, Reeves believes that it was helpful for him to have some extra time to finetune things.

It was just announced that The Batman and Mission: Impossible 7 will be able to resume production in the U.K. soon, thanks to a new exemption from following quarantine rules. Now, it is believed Matt Reeves plans on getting back to work in September, with work already starting behind-the-scenes for preparations. As for what that preparation entails, it appears that the movie will no longer be shooting on location. Instead, new sets are being constructed in a studio, which is a huge change from what they were doing before everything shut down.

Location shootings are down by nearly 100% in Los Angeles, but there have been projects that have been able to start production again on a sound stage. This will be a lot different from what The Batman started as, since they were on location, but shooting in a studio seems to be one of the wiser ways to go about starting productions up in a safe matter. Additionally, this could be seen as a precautionary measure to ensure that there are no more delays for the long-awaited movie.

The Batman is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. DC fans have been waiting for it to arrive ever since Ben Affleck was attached to write, direct, and star in the project, which is obviously not happening any longer. Matt Reeves took over the writing and directing duties, while Robert Pattinson is taking on the role of the Dark Knight this time around. So far, we have seen a few official and unofficial images from the set, and it looks like Reeves is bringing something new and original to the franchise.

While the look of the Batsuit is a bit different from what we've grown accustomed to over the years, it's still pretty similar overall. However, we are going to see the Caped Crusader going back to his detective roots, which is something that Matt Reeves has been teasing ever since he stepped on board to write and direct The Batman. In addition to the movie, Reeves also has Gotham PD in development, which is reportedly a prequel to the movie. It will take a look at the criminal elements of Gotham, much like Fox's Gotham series did. Kris Tapley was the first to report on The Batman production.

Hearing THE BATMAN picks back up in September. All locations scrapped. Building everything in studio now. — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) July 13, 2020