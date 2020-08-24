The Batman trailer arrived this weekend, and the Dark Knight will be pitted against the mysterious villain, The Riddler, with the puzzle-loving supervillain looking to rigorously test the Dark Knight's famous detective skills. The recently released trailer is full of tantalising teases and riddles, with fans now testing their own detective skills in order to solve one in particular. Having just discovered one of the Riddler's high-profile murder victims, Batman is presented with a card that reads, "what does a liar do when he's dead?" while a coded message appears on the opposite side of the card. Well, according to one fan, that code provides the answer to the Riddler's ghoulish question.

So hyped for Matt Reeve’s Batman Movie, I decided to solve The Riddler’s code. #TheBatmanpic.twitter.com/vsxVxucedv — Andrew Lane (@TheMasterD101) August 23, 2020

"He lies still."

Several eagle-eyed Batman fans have cracked the Riddler's code, with some even going into detail as to how they did so. While the coded message in the trailer does not reveal too much, the code-breaking process is sure to come in handy when more promotional material is released. The Riddler is likely killing high profile figures he believes to be liars due to their corruption, with the villain's killings guiding the Caped Crusader to look beyond street-level crime in Gotham and turning Batman's blind-eye towards the city's dishonest elite.

As for The Batman and its more vicious take on the Riddler, director Matt Reeves has praised actor Paul Dano's performance as the infamous villain saying, "Paul Dano plays a version of the Riddler that no one has ever seen before and it's really exciting. He's such an incredibly creative actor and so what he is doing I think is going to blow people's minds."

In the new #TheBatmanTrailer, the Riddler leaves a card with the question “What does a liar do when he’s dead?” I could just solve it like a riddle (and did), but it’s a good opportunity to show how to solve a puzzle by brute force, so you’re sure of the answer. Here goes. (1/12) pic.twitter.com/sHveBmU2Pt — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) August 23, 2020

Reeves is approaching all of Batman's rogue's gallery in a fresh, new way, with The Batman acting as an origin story of sorts for a whole host of bad guys, including Catwoman and The Penguin. "I guess the one thing about the Rogues Gallery is that it actually in a weird way, is the origins of a lot of our Rogue's gallery characters. So, like, Selena isn't Catwoman yet that's actually part of the journey. oz is not yet the kingpin that he's going to become he's the penguin in fact doesn't like being called the penguin, and the Riddler is just emerging for the first time, so that's all incredibly exciting."

Thanks to the recent reveals at this weekend's DC FanDome event, we now have a good idea of what director Matt Reeves' The Batman will involve. The movie will be a noir-driven story that picks up with Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career. A young Bruce Wayne has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham, when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Tenet and The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson will be suiting up as the Caped Crusader, with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. This comes to us from Twitter user Andrew Lane with Game designer Mike Selinker going into great detail as to how he cracked the code.