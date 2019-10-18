BossLogic has given us an idea of what Paul Dano could look like in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Casting is finally underway for the highly anticipated movie. Ben Affleck was originally on board to star, write, and direct the movie, but that wasn't meant to be for a variety of different reasons. With that being said, one of the most intriguing things Affleck wanted to allegedly do was bring in new DC villains not previously seen on the big screen. Matt Reeves apparently wanted to go back to villains we've already seen.

Robert Pattinson is Bruce Wayne, aka The Dark Knight in The Batman, while Paul Dano will be tackling The Riddler role. Zoe Kravitz was just announced as Selena Kyle, aka Catwoman. While the news of these castings is only now starting to sink in, BossLogic has taken it upon himself to show us what Dano could look like as the iconic villain and it looks pretty awesome, as the artist's work usually does. Dano has some green tinted glasses, along with a suit and hat. BossLogic went for a darker, more gritty tone.

From the beginning, Matt Reeves has teased a return to The Caped Crusader's detective roots, which fans have been excited about. However, a lot can change when a first draft of a script is turned in, to the final draft. We're going to see a much younger take on the character than we have previously seen on the big screen, so it's going to be interesting to see where Matt Reeves decided to go with the story and if it will have any elements that Ben Affleck originally wanted included.

When Matt Reeves came on board for The Batman, it was revealed that he was working on a completely new script, so we probably won't be seeing any of Ben Affleck's ideas from his original script, though anything is possible. Details about the upcoming movie are being kept under wraps, much like the whole process has been thus far. With that being said, we should see production getting ready to start now that casting is underway. Along with Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, and Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright has signed on to play Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman is all set to hit theaters on June 25th, 2021. This gives Matt Reeves and crew quite a long time to work on principal photography, along with the eventual post-production process, which may or may not lead to reshoots. If reshoots are needed, one has to hope that it won't end up like a Justice League fiasco. We all know how that ended for the movie and the studio. Regardless, Matt Reeves seems excited to finally be getting to work on the project after so many years of talking about it. You can check out Paul Dano as The Riddler below, thanks to BossLogic's Instagram account.