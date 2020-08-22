Paul Dano's Riddler is featured in the first The Batman trailer. Director Matt Reeves shared the very first footage from the highly anticipated movie at today's DC FanDome event. So far, the response seems to be overwhelmingly positive from the DC fans who are getting used to Robert Pattinson as the newest Caped Crusader. Pattinson is front and center in the first footage, but there are also some Rogue Gallery reveals peppered in too, though they are brief.

When talking about Paul Dano's Riddler as seen in footage from The Batman, Matt Reeves said had nothing but great things to say about the young actor. "You know we have a Paul Dano plays a version of the Riddler that no one has ever seen before and it's really exciting," Reeves said. "He's such an incredibly creative actor and so what he is doing I think is going to blow people's minds." The brief look at Dano's take on the Riddler gives us a brand-new design of the character that looks nothing like what we have seen in the past.

Matt Reeves is definitely stepping out on his own when it comes to the design of these iconic characters, which also includes Catwoman and the Penguin. Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman has a more toned down costume because she has yet to really turn into the character. The Batman seems to have a more grounded approach to the storytelling, which will be an origin story for the Rogue Gallery. Matt Reeves had this to say about the villains included in the movie.

"I guess the one thing about the Rogues Gallery is that it actually in a weird way, is the origins of a lot of our Rogue's gallery characters. So like, Selena isn't Catwoman yet that's actually part of the journey. oz is not yet the kingpin that he's going to become he's the penguin in fact doesn't like being called the penguin, and the Riddler is just emerging for the first time, so that's all incredibly exciting."

The Batman is taking the hero back to his detective roots, while also showcasing a flawed individual as we witnessed during DC Fandome. As for Paul Dano's Riddler, it isn't clear where the villain is at in terms of origin in the storyline. As Matt Reeves says, the character is emerging for the first time. When asked about the movie in a recent interview, Dano expressed his excitement for the movie. "I can't even legally can't say anything about it," Dano said. "There's something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It's the kind of movie that we're just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So, I hope we all figure this out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It's going to be really cool."

The Batman is on schedule to open in theaters on October 1st. For now, it seems like that release date will stick, as long as the production, which begins again next month, is able to stay safe. Regardless, Matt Reeves and the cast are excited to share the movie with DC fans and they still have a lot of work to do. Reeves thinks they only shot about 30% of the movie, so he has his work cut out for him. You can check out some images of Paul Dano's Riddler above, thanks to the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel.