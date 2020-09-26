Matt Reeves' upcoming movie The Batman is among the most highly anticipated projects within the DCEU fandom. The first trailer for the movie during DC FanDome had unveiled Robert Pattinson's take on Batman, while also offering a glimpse at Paul Dano as the Riddler. Dano's character can be heard speaking in one part of the trailer, his voice altered and distorted through electronic means. Now, Mike Choe has posted a video on YouTube where Riddler's normal voice can be heard.

The video starts with the original line delivery from the The Batman trailer where Riddler says "If you are justice, please do not lie. What is the price for your blind eye?". The next half of the video has Dano's character repeating the same line in something approximating the actor's natural voice.

The most obvious difference between the two versions of the line is how much younger Dano's Riddler sounds when his voice is not being manipulated to sound deeper. In fact, the character's voice sounds much higher and younger than Dano's actual voice, which might mean the actor made a deliberate choice to have his character sound younger.

Why this was done is the question worth exploring. There is the theory that the Riddler will be revealed to be merely a pawn in the main villain's game, in which case showcasing a young and naive Riddler would make sense. There is another theory that Riddler's secret identity is as a young, idealistic officer working in Gotham PD, who takes on the identity of the Riddler complete with voice-masking tools to expose the high level of corruption taking place in the city.

Despite some initial surprise when Paul Dano as Riddler was announced, fans are excited to see what his take on the iconic villain will be like and feel confident that the actor who was able to stand up to Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood will be able to handle whatever Pattinson's Batman throws at him.

The first trailer for the movie has made the character of Dano's Riddler appear more intriguing than ever, seeming to be inspired more by the serial killers in Zodiac and the Saw franchise rather than Jim Carrey's zany take on Riddler in Batman Forever. Fans were also able to solve the riddle the character posed in the trailer in a secret language. The question was, "what does a liar do when he's dead?", and the answer turned out to be "he lies still".

Directed by Matt Reeves and co-written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman features a lead cast of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson. Set during the second year of Bruce Wayne's career as the Dark Knight, the film arrives in theaters Oct. 1, 2021.