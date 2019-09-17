If Poison Ivy will be one of the villains set to face off with the Dark Knight in The Batman, actress and pop star Rihanna says she wants to play the part. Recently, Rihanna had conjured up rumors about her casting in the project when she posted a photo of her leather boots on Instagram, referring to the Batmobile in the caption.

The rumored Rihanna casting then generated so much buzz the singer was asked directly about it by Entertainment Tonight, and while Rihanna says she has not been cast in the movie, she would love to audition for Poison Ivy if given the opportunity.

"That [post] has to do a lot with Batman [because] I have separate obsessions. I have [a] bigger obsession with Poison Ivy, I'm just being honest. And yeah, I dyed my hair red because of Uma Thurman in [Batman and Robin]. You know what, [Warner Bros.] didn't call me yet. But if they did, I would love to go in and try out because Poison Ivy is one of my obsessions in life. I did it for Halloween one year, I mean come on!"

Rihanna doesn't have a hard time picturing herself in the role, and clearly she isn't the only one. Artist BossLogic is known for creating fan art depicting various performers as they would appear playing a variety of characters, and last year he drew up a convincing portrait of Rihanna as Poison Ivy. It wouldn't feel like a crazy casting choice either, as Rihanna has taken up acting in addition to her singing career. She has appeared in movies like Battleship, Ocean's 8, Home, Annie, and Guava Island. Additionally, the singer had a very memorable role in Bates Motel as Marion Crane, the part originally played by Janet Leigh in Alfred Hitchcock's original Psycho movie.

The Batman has had a bit of a tumultuous production, with lots of issues behind the scenes leading to many creative changes. As of now, Matt Reeves is on board as the writer and director of the project, and the only name confirmed for the cast is The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Word is that the movie's plot will follow the Dark Knight investigating a series of murders in Gotham City with every villain in the Rogues Gallery as a possible suspect. This leaves the door open for many of Batman's most familiar foes to appear in the movie, but it remains to be seen if Poison Ivy will be featured in the final product.

Until casting announcements for The Batman are made official, all those awaiting for updates can do now is speculate over who might be showing up in the movie. Pierce Brosnan's name has come up in the rumor mill as a possible contender for the role of Alfred Pennyworth. Mahershala Ali was also rumored to be in the running for Commissioner Jim Gordon, though that likely won't happen given his recent Blade casting. Some other interesting casting choices from fan artists include David Tennant as the Riddler, Vanessa Kirby as Catwoman, and Macaulay Culkin as the Joker.

It's easy to picture Rihanna as Poison Ivy, so Reeves should at least let her audition should the character appear in the movie. We'll all find out officially what happens in The Batman when the movie is released on June 25, 2021. This news comes to us from Entertainment Tonight.