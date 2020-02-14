The Batman from director Matt Reeves is now well underway, and following the first look at the Batsuit, actress and The Batman star Zoë Kravitz has been speaking very highly of the man who resides underneath the cape and cowl.

"I've never worked with him before, but we've been together for the last few weeks, I had a camera test with him and now we've been training together and rehearsing together and he's just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor. I think he's perfect for the role and it's going to be such an adventure. I'm excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other, because it's intense. It's going to be a long shoot and there's a lot of pressure, and I know he has my back and I have his."

It sounds like the two are getting on very well, which is great seeing as Zoë Kravitz is playing Batman's on-and-off love interest and fellow costumed kook, Catwoman. Stating that Robert Pattinson is perfect for the role suggests she has real confidence in him, which will hopefully be up there on the big screen.

The two have been friends for around a decade, but The Batman will mark the first time the pair have worked together in a professional capacity. Zoë Kravitz also spoke about the pressure that certainly comes with the iconic roles of Batman and Catwoman, but she sounds very happy that he is the actor she gets to go on this journey with.

Zoë Kravitz has been gaining popularity over the last few years, with starring roles in the likes of the Fantastic Beasts movies, as well as small screen outings such as Big Little Lies, even dabbling in the comic book genre with X-Men: First Class and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. She even has some experience playing Catwoman already, having voiced the character in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie. While what she has to say does not give too much away about audiences can expect from The Batman, she certainly sounds as excited as the rest of us are.

The initial announcement of Robert Pattinson being the man to take on the Batman mantle was met with a lot of derision and criticism, with a lot of fans unable to separate him from his role in the much-maligned Twilight movies. But, Pattinson has worked hard to climb out of the Twilight shadow, having put in great performances in the likes of Good Times, High Life, and the recent psychological horror The Lighthouse.

Hopefully, the confident, positive words of Zoë Kravitz have also gone some way to assuage the worries of said fans.

The Batman stars Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth alongside Pattinson and Kravitz. The movie is all set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. This comes to us from Variety.