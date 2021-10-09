Jeffrey Wright believes fans will appreciate The Batman when it is released in theaters next year. One of the most anticipated releases from Warner Bros., The Batman was originally going to be released this year before multiple shooting and release date delays effectively killed those plans. Now, the movie is on the board for a March 2022 premiere, and so many of us are counting down the days.

For his part, Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner James Gordon in the movie, is just as eager for fans to see the flick. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wright explained what it was like working with Robert Pattinson for the movie, as Batman and Gordon traditionally work closely together in Batman stories. Promising a "badass" performance from Pattinson, here's what Wright had to say.

"Robert is gonna do his thing, and we were working within a Matt Reeves vision, so you know, Robert is doing what Robert does and it's gonna be pretty badass I think. I loved working with him, I love his take and his energy and the way that he kind of brought different levels to different parts of the story. And we work off of one another. I just tried to give him Gordon things, and he did his Batman thing."

Matt Reeves co-wrote the script for The Batman in addition to directing. Because the project is a standalone movie set outside of the DCEU, it introduces an all-new Batman, this time played by Robert Pattinson. Along with Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, the movie also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. While Penguin's role in the movie is limited, he will be more fully explored in a planned spinoff series on HBO Max.

There's also another tie-in series in the works at HBO Max to further expand the world of The Batman. This show will follow the officers working for the Gotham Police Department, but as of now, it's not clear if there will be any characters from The Batman also showing up in this series. It would certainly make sense for Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon to show up on occasion as the commissioner, but this hasn't been confirmed.

"They are [both] holding the scales, so to speak. They're definitely characters who are concerned about justice and justness," Wright also said of Gordon's relationship with Batman in a separate Games Radar interview. "I think Gordon is much less reticent, he's very much in the thick of things with the Batman so they're different in that regard."

There are big plans for all things Batman at Warner Bros. This movie aside, there will be two different versions of Batman featured in The Flash, also due to arrive in movie theaters next year. That project brings back Michael Keaton as Batman, reprising his role from the original Tim Burton movies, while Ben Affleck is also back as the DCEU's version of Bruce Wayne.

After a long wait, the plan is for The Batman to finally release in theaters on March 4, 2022. It will most likely be a success with sequels to come, but it remains to be seen just how much of a hit it turns out to be. This news comes to us from Entertainment Tonight.