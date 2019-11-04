Robert Pattinson is learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to prepare for his role in The Batman. Rigan Machado, an 8th degree red and black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, is the one training Pattinson. Matt Reeves took over the project from Ben Affleck a few years ago and has slowly been getting everything ready for production. For a while, it didn't really seem like the movie was ever going to happen, but Reeves worked hard to get the screenplay that he wanted, along with the right characters. Pattinson was not the obvious choice to take on the Dark Knight role by comic book fans, and some even started a petition to have him removed.

Rigan Machado posted a few pictures of he and Robert Pattinson on the mat over the weekend. Machado has trained a number of celebrities over the years, including Ashton Kutcher, Vin Diesel, Wiz Khalifa, and Charlie Hunnam for Sons of Anarchy. Machado simply captioned one of the photos with "Batman is coming." The two are training at the Academy Beverly Hills, which is Machado's studio.

In a few of the photos, it appears that Rigan Machado is teaching Robert Pattinson some Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ground techniques, like rolling. Pre-production on The Batman is clearly underway, though it's unclear how far Pattinson will train with Machado or if he will train in other disciplines of fighting to get prepared. For now, Jiu-Jitsu seems like the ideal way to pack on some muscle while learning some new fighting techniques. It's also unclear what else Pattinson will be doing to gain some more weight. Eating a lot of protein will more than likely come into play as he attempts to get into Dark Knight shape.

A little bit of Dark Knight trivia, Christian Bale famously lost 60 lbs. for his role in 2004's The Machinist and then signed on for Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins. The actor gained 100 lbs. for the role and famously gained too much weight, which led to Nolan asking him to lose 20 lbs. Obviously, Robert Pattinson isn't going to have to gain that type of weight for The Batman, but he may want to take some of Bale's method to bulk up. Bale took on a high-protein diet with heavy-core, plyometrics and resistance training.

While people aren't sure of exactly what to make of Robert Pattinson's exaggerated French accent in The King, viewers have praised his performance. Many say that the actor steals every scene that he's in. The actor also has THE LIGHTHOUSE out in theaters right now and he is receiving praise for his work there too. The Batman is going to be huge for the actor's career as DC fans wait to see what another actor can do with the Dark Knight. Pattinson has a lot to live up to, but he's not too worried about it. You can check out the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training photos below, thanks to Rigan Machado's Instagram account.