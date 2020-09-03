Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is why The Batman production has been shut down only days after resuming for the first time since the middle of March. It was reported earlier this morning that The Batman production had been halted due to COVID-19, but it was only stated that one of the crew members had tested positive. Warner Bros. says, "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

Robert Pattinson's representatives have yet to respond to questions concerning the positive test results. Production on The Batman was paused back in March, along with all other big studio projects. In the down time, director Matt Reeves was able to assemble the footage that he had shot thus far, resulting in an epic 2-minute trailer that debuted at the DC FanDome event two weeks ago now. DC fans were not expecting to get such an in-depth look at the movie, but Reeves clearly had other ideas.

The Batman was originally shooting on location in and around the U.K., but when it was announced that they were returning, production was limited to studio work at Pinewood in order to stay safe. For now, it looks like Robert Pattinson will have to self-isolate for at least two weeks and continue to receive tests before the production can even think about getting back to work. It's believed that extreme safety protocols were already put in place by Warner Bros., so that just goes to show how unpredictable the current public health crisis really is.

The Robert Pattinson news comes just one day after action star Dwayne Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus along with the rest of his family, including his two young daughters. Johnson revealed that they got it from friends, who feel terrible for passing it on. The good news is that the former wrestler says that he and his family are doing much better after a pretty scary three weeks of uncertainty, with Johnson pointing out that this has been one of the worst times in his life.

The current public health crisis is still raging across North America and in pockets all over the world. Movie theaters are, for the most part, closed, but are planning on reopening this weekend to celebrate the release of Christopher Nolan's long-awaited Tenet. With so many high profile cases being publicized at the moment, it will be interesting to see if people will be flocking into movie theaters to sit around with a bunch of strangers in a room. The Batman production should be able to resume production in a few weeks, as long as everything with Robert Pattinson's health stays stable. This is a developing story, more news is on the way. Vanity Fair was the first to announce the Robert Pattinson news.