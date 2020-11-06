Some Batman fans still cannot quite believe that Twilight star Robert Pattinson is suiting up as the Dark Knight for director Matt Reeves' The Batman. Well, perhaps some recent, measured, intelligent words from the actor himself explaining his thoughtful process of getting into the mind and manner of Bruce Wayne will help to convince them he is the right actor for the job.

"I look first at the character and what I have to do with it, how I'm going to have to invent nuances in this shell, making it more complex, more complex all the time. Batman is a role in which I have to learn how to play ambiguity better. It's out of the question to interpret a character of a single color. It's beautiful, people who seem to live in two states at the same time."

The Batman will follow a typically tortured Bruce Wayne early in his crime-fighting career, adding credence to Pattinson's approach of growing into the role. The movie will pick up with a young Bruce Wayne who has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham, when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his beloved parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Robert Pattinson also explains how he is approaching such a pressured and coveted role, comparing The Batman to director Christopher Nolan's recently released twisted sci-fi thriller Tenet.

"To start, The Batman, I'm using things at the moment that seem fragile compared to the importance of the project. Conversations I've had with close friends, embryos of dreams. This is the secret and sensitive part of the actor facing the heaviness of the project... On The Batman, on Tenet, a gigantic team of technicians surrounds you and when you say, 'Let's go Robert...Action!' You have to forget this mass of people and play in front of your own thoughts, your own demons."

The actor has addressed the pressure of stepping into Batman's boots before, even managing to find similarities between The Batman and the loathed vampire franchise for which he is most famous. "I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight, the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage. There's a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you're working on."

Starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, The Batman has amassed an all-star cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman recently returned to filming following a forced hiatus, and was originally set for release on June 25, 2021, before it was pushed back to October 1, 2021. The Batman is now scheduled to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Pattinson made these comments while speaking to Vanity Fair France.