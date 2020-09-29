Aside from a bit of brooding, you would not think that there are many similarities between The Batman and the Twilight franchise, but star of both, Robert Pattinson, has found one: pressure. The actor recently opened up about what it's like to take on such a coveted role in such a popular franchise, saying that he actually enjoys the idea that he could mess it up.

"I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight, the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage. There's a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you're working on."

It would be an understatement to say that there's immense pressure on Robert Pattinson to deliver as The Batman, with legions of fans already desperate to see his iteration on the comic book icon. Much like Twilight though, Pattinson relishes the feeling that he could drop the ball while under such a bright spotlight.

Of course, just because he enjoys the risk, it does not mean that Pattinson will screw it up, with the actor revealing a few details about The Batman's approach to the character, as well as demonstrating his knowledge of the Dark Knight.

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days. And for me, what's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self. I hope what's different about what we're doing is try and do it in exactly that sort of manner and then of course the other things that are from the earlier history of the context of him being the world's greatest detective and how we got there."

In fact, it was not just Pattinson's acting talent that won him the role, but also his passion for the Batman mythology, something he shared with director Matt Reeves. "[Robert has] been working on his craft in this really incredible way, and he also happens to be a tremendous, passionate sort of fan of Batman that way that I am and so... it was an incredible thing to be able to connect with him and to share the excitement about the character and to work with him," Reeves said. "I mean, you know, he looks like Batman but more than anything, he has the soul of someone I think can play a Batman like you'd never seen before."

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story that will pick up with a tortured Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career. Young Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham, when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his beloved parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Alongside Pattinson, The Batman has amassed an all-star cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. This comes to us from the latest issue of Total Film.