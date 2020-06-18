The Batman star Robert Pattinson has been receiving his fair share of criticism regarding his casting as one of DC's greatest superheroes. Well-known for his skills in the art of trolling, Pattinson recently stirred up some controversy by stating that he had not been working out for the role of Batman, however, he is now putting those concerns to bed, highlighting the actors that have inspired his physical transformation for the role of the Dark Knight.

"In every project I've ever taken on, I've come into it wanting to learn and achieve new things. That's usually in the embodiment of a character, and someone who has a different personality to me; but taking on a full physical transformation as well feels even more exciting. Any actor will go through periods where they'll hesitate and question whether they can live up to a character in a script, or the expectations that go with it... You look at the true warriors of the superhero genre -- Hemsworth, The Rock, Downey Jr, Evans -- and wonder if you're putting yourself in the wrong place. And yet, having spoken to a few, I know everyone is nervous when the opportunity comes about."

Of course, Robert Pattinson is referencing the actors who have portrayed Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the walking set of pectoral muscles that is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Pattinson describes how each of these actors has inspired him, with their example helping with the nervousness he feels about taking on a role as iconic as The Batman, as well as their commitment motivating his physical transformation.

Despite recently angering fans by joking about not working out for the role, Robert Pattinson's workout regime was recently detailed and involves a lot of cardio, crunches, sandbag routines, and boxing in order to add some mass, speed, and flexibility to the actor's physique. Pattinson's version of The Batman will unlikely be the behemoth that Ben Affleck's was, and will instead be much more lean and lithe, which should provide enough difference to separate him from some of the cinematic Bat-men we have seen before.

This approach also makes sense considering what little we do know about The Batman.

Though there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot, Matt Reeves revealed a few years ago that the movie will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies. What we do know about the story so far is that The Batman will take place around two years into the eponymous protagonist's crime-fighting career. It's also been strongly indicated that the story is inspired by the fan-favorite graphic novel The Long Halloween, which saw Batman tracking down a serial killer and running into many of his iconic adversaries along the way.

In addition to Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the rest of cast includes the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is expected to resume production in London soon after a shutdown in March called for a temporary halt, with the movie scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. This comes to us from Healthy for Men magazine.

