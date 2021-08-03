Westworld star Jeffrey Wright is one of those actors who seems to always be busy. As well as appearing in all seasons of the sci-fi drama, including the fourth which has currently recommenced filming after being halted by an outbreak of Covid-19, he is about to be heard in Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ as the voice of The Watcher, but it is next year's shift to DC that many people are interested in as he appears as Commissioner Gordon alongside Robert Pattinson's The Batman. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wright talked about the latest outing of The Dark Knight and what can be expected from the movie.

"We all made this film together, Rob and Zoë [Kravitz] and Colin [Farrell] and John Turturro, all of us working under Matt Reeves' direction, to create these characters and a Gotham that was specific to our film," Jeffrey Wright said. "And so whatever we do individually is kind of a reflection of what we're all doing and what Matt's vision is. And it's a very specific one. It's a bit more of a throwback to the DC, as in Detective Comics, of it all."

There is no end of enthusiasm from Wright for the movie, and he proved that by continuing, "I loved it. I loved the script and I loved what we were doing. We were doing it in circumstances that I didn't love that were really very challenging. Once we shut down and when we got back to work in September it was tricky, particularly the isolation away from family over in London isolated in an empty hotel. But we made, I think, a brilliant film."

Wright joins a long list of actors who have previously portrayed Commissioner Gordon on screen including Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Ben McKenzie in the series Gotham and JK Simmons in Justice League, and it is unlikely that he will be the last, but like the others, Wright will make his own stamp on the Gotham City police chief. In conclusion, Wright was happier talking about how good he think's Robert Pattinson is going to be as Batman and the three different people he became on set.

"I loved the dynamic that Rob and I were able to create," Wright said. "I'm really excited for people to see what he does with this. He creates three distinct people. There's Rob, there's Bruce Wayne and there's the Batman and they're each distinct. It's really cool. Coming at you next spring."

Robert Pattinson's The Batman is probably one of the most anticipated outings for the Caped Crusader since Christian Bale wore the Batsuit, mainly because his casting was so heavily criticized when it was originally announced that there are many wanting to see if he can prove the doubters wrong, and just as many waiting to see if the initial outcry was justified. The Batman is not due to arrive in cinemas until March 2022, while What If...? begins streaming episodes weekly from August 11 on Disney+.