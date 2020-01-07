Some new The Batman set photos appear to give us our first look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, though he isn't wearing his Batman costume. In the pictures, a man who appears to be Pattinson can be seen riding a motorcycle with a camera crew recording him with a close-up. In a couple of the photos, the rider is shown without a helmet, though the lower half of his face remains obscured with a partial mask. Because the images are also not crystal clear, it's hard to say for sure that this is definitely Pattinson, but it sure does look a lot like him from what we can see. You can take a look at the pictures yourself below.

Can confirm 100% as he never revealed his face but is this Robert.....!? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/MX90S7bqol — Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020

Still known to many as the star of The Twilight Saga, Pattinson's casting came with some controversy when it was first announced. Many casual filmgoers unfamiliar with the work Pattinson has done since have continued to think of him as a sparkling vampire, unable to see him as a brooding vigilante. Meanwhile, others have defended the casting by pointing to the powerful dramatic performances Pattinson has delivered over the past several years. Most recently, this includes his starring role in The Lighthouse, a part which was met with critical acclaim and has even generated Oscar buzz for Robert Pattinson.

Other images from the production of The Batman have also been released online. Many of these photos have given us a few peeks at the movie's version of Gotham City. There have also been leaked set images which appear to show Colin Farrell as Penguin, in costume complete with the supervillain's trademark umbrella.

Previously, it had been reported Farrell was in talks to star in The Batman as Oswald Cobblepot, and after the set photos went viral, director Matt Reeves would finally confirm the actor's casting.

In addition to Pattinson and Farrell, many other names have been confirmed to appear in The Batman. This includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, suggesting the Dark Knight is going to have his hands full in the upcoming movie. Assisting Bruce Wayne will be his loyal butler, Alfredy Pennyworth, as played by Andy Serkis. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Wright has also signed on to star as the new iteration of Commissioner James Gordon, and the Westworld star recently revealed he's now on set as well. Rumored to play Batgirl, newcomer Jayme Lawson has also been cast, but her role has yet to be officially confirmed.

The Batman is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 25, 2021. As the Caped Crusader hasn't had his own solo movie in theaters since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, and by the time The Batman hits the big screen, it will be long overdue. Those still questioning Pattinson's casting should also wait to give him a chance before passing judgment, and in the meantime, check out movies like The Lighthouse to see just how capable he truly is as an actor. The set photos shown above come to us from Wade Gravett on Twitter.