The Batman star Robert Pattinson has teased a lot of surprises to come at this year's DC FanDome event. Starting on Saturday, October 16, the event will see all manner of material relating to upcoming DC outings unveiled, with Pattinson hinting at some exciting new The Batman updates courtesy of himself and co-star Zoë Kravitz.

"Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It's a fun little thing. There are lots of little surprises for it."

We have not seen much from The Batman since the first, gothic trailer was released last year. A second trailer has already been confirmed at DC FanDome 2021, and it sounds like we could be getting a lot more thanks to the duo of Pattinson and Kravitz, who will play Batman and Catwoman respectively. DC FanDome will also debut clips from DC League of Super-Pets, behind-the-scenes looks at Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Zachary Levi's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and first looks at Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam and Ezra Miller & Michael Keaton in The Flash.

Pattinson, who will suit up as both Bruce Wayne and his Dark Knight alter ego in The Batman, has also revealed that he has now seen some of Matt Reeves' upcoming DC adaptation.

"I've seen some of the movie now and it's kind of really cool. It's really cool."

Specific plot details surrounding The Batman are being kept under wraps for now, but the movie has been described as a noir-driven story that will more heavily incorporate the Caped Crusader's legendary detective skills. The story as it stands looks to center on a young Bruce Wayne during his second year of fighting crime. Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Led down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again. Jeffrey Wright also says this is a Gotham like no other.

The Batman will also put Gotham at the center of the movie, with director Matt Reeves describing the iconic city as being "just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery." Continuing, Reeves said, "It's sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story - especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to. I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before."

The Batman is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.