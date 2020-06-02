Despite not having even been seen on screen as the character yet, Robert Pattinson's time as The Batman has already been rather intense. From the somewhat aggressive fan response to his casting to the delay in filming due to the ongoing global circumstances, Pattinson's experience has already been fraught with drama. Well, according to the actor himself, that drama began on day one, as Pattinson has now revealed that he found out he had won the coveted comic book role on the first day of filming for Christopher Nolan's upcoming spy thriller Tenet.

"The morning of the first day. It was kind of insane. It was a very, very intense weekend. That was a crazy way to start Chris' film. [laughs] I think I was doing the screen test, as well, on the Saturday before I started."

This was no doubt even more startling for Robert Pattinson, as Christopher Nolan rose to the Hollywood A-list thanks to directing the hugely popular Dark Knight trilogy, which began back in 2005 with Batman Begins.

Unfortunately, Pattinson has not had much of a chance to get used to taking on the mantle of the Dark Knight, as production was recently stopped on the blockbuster due to the current circumstances. But, by the sounds of it, Pattinson is just trying to enjoy the break, particularly after filming Nolan's dizzyingly complex Tenet.

"We'd really gotten into a really good rhythm as well, so it's kind of strange to be pausing. But, again, it's a hard movie. I mean, obviously it's Batman, so it's kind of nice. I basically went straight from Chris [Nolan's] movie into that. And, yeah, I was feeling a little bit loopy anyway. So having some time off is not the worst thing in the world. But hopefully it'll be sooner rather than later that everything is hopefully in a better place."

It was recently announced that The Batman would be allowed to continue production again in the UK, with the UK government and various health bodies having signed off on a new set of guidelines to resume filming keeping in mind the social distancing rules that are still very much in place.

Though there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot of The Batman, Matt Reeves revealed a few years ago that the movie will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies. What we do know about the story so far is that The Batman will take place early into the eponymous protagonist's crime fighting career. It's also been strongly indicated that the story is inspired by the fan-favorite graphic novel The Long Halloween, which saw Batman tracking down a serial killer and running into many of his iconic adversaries along the way.

In addition to Robert Pattinson, the rest of cast includes the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021, with Tenet still heading for a July 17 theatrical release. This comes to us from Games Radar.