Comic book fans remain skeptical about Twilight star Robert Pattinson portraying The Batman in director Matt Reeves' upcoming take on the DC superhero favorite. Well, his recent comments are certainly not going to make those doubters feel any better, as Pattinson has recently revealed that he is not working out hardly at all while living under a shelter-at-home order.

"I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean - he wasn't exactly ripped."

Whilst the actor is correct that movie icon James Dean "wasn't exactly ripped", it is perhaps worth pointing out that Dean was not being asked to take down the criminal underworld of Gotham City single-handed. According to Pattinson, the movie studio hired a trainer who left the actor with a Bosu ball, a single weight, and a sincere plea to use both. Right now though, Pattinson is having none of it, saying that back when he was the star of the Twilight franchise, "the one time they told me to take my shirt off, I think they told me to put it back on again". Whether this is because he simply was not sparkly enough remains unknown at this time.

Pattinson also says that he has been speaking to another actor in The Batman, Zoë Kravitz (who will be playing Catwoman) and that she has told him that, unlike himself, she has been exercising five days a week during this period of filming suspension. Pattinson's response to Kravitz's clear dedication is sure to get Batman fans' hackles up.

"Literally, I'm just barely doing anything."

Now, it is well worth noting that Robert Pattinson has a reputation as being a bit of a comedian, and relishes messing with people, so it could very well be that the actor is working out more than Kravitz but could not resist the opportunity to fool around and irritate fans. Equally, even if he has decided to rest up and try and enjoy this period of self-isolation, does it really matter that much? Batman does not have to be the muscle-bound behemoth that Ben Affleck was, with The Batman perhaps going for a more lithe, ninja-like version of the Caped Crusader that would not require Pattinson to look like he can lift a car over his head. So long as he doesn't show up with twig arms and a beer-gut, of course...

The Batman will reportedly take place in the second year of Batman's career, with the costume and Batmobile looking a lot more slap-dash and homemade than what audiences are used to. From the information gathered so far, the movie has taken inspiration from the likes of Batman: Year One and Batman: The Long Halloween, and finds Batman taking on a host of villains from his rogue's gallery. It was recently revealed that the relationship between Bruce Wayne and his loyal butler and confidante Alfred will take center stage.

Pattinson stars alongside Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Reeves is directing from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin. The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021. This comes to us from GQ.