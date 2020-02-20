Matt Reeves is currently shooting The Batman in London, England. A new casting call in North West England may indicate that Robin will have a cameo in the movie. From the start, Reeves has said that the highly anticipated movie will take the Dark Knight back to his detective roots, which has a lot of DC fans thinking that it could be a loose adaptation of The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. This also makes sense considering the amount of villains that are packed into the movie because it's very similar to the comic run.

A new urgent casting call for a "Major Action Feature Film" in North West England is looking for men and women "of all ethnicities," aged 17 and up who are located in the area. Things get a bit more interesting in the listing when it mentions circus skills, with particular interest in fire dancers, fire breathers, and puppet operators. Could this mean that the Flying Graysons will be introduced in The Batman? Dick Grayson was an acrobat in the circus before he teamed up with Bruce Wayne.

Dick Grayson does not show up in The Long Halloween storyline. However, he does show up in the next series by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Dark Victory, which The Long Halloween sets up. Part of the plot serves as the origin story for Dick Grayson, who is fully established as Robin by the end. While it seems that there are already a lot of characters in The Batman, Matt Reeves may be looking to set up the Robin origin story for some point down the road in another movie, which would be huge since we haven't see the character on the big screen in quite some time.

Obviously, this is just speculation for the time being. Matt Reeves is keeping everything about The Batman under wraps and has yet to even give us a full look at Robin Pattinson in the new Batsuit. We were treated to a camera test, but it did not show the whole suit and the video had a red tint. Some fans have successfully removed the red to reveal what the real coloring might be, but it is far from official.

The Long Halloween is a fan-favorite comic series, along with Dark Victory. While Matt Reeves isn't going to make a straight adaptation of whatever it is he's doing, it sure looks like he is taking direct inspiration from them at the same time. We'll just have to wait and see if the Flying Graysons are introduced in the movie and whether or not Reeves will really hint at the future of Robin on the big screen. You can head over to the Casting Collective website to read about the "Major Action Feature Film." The listing is about half way down the page and is still accepting applicants if you happen to live in the area and have some circus skills.