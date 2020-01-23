Colin Farrell has read the entire script for Matt Reeves' The Batman. According to the Penguin actor, the story is "beautiful," "dark," and "moving." While production on the long-awaited movie appears to be underway in England, Farrell is taking a break to promote his upcoming movie The Gentlemen, which was directed by Guy Ritchie. In a new round of interviews, the actor is sporting an obvious hair dye job, looking completely different from how he did on the set of The Batman.

First and foremost, Colin Farrell cannot say much about The Batman. In an earlier interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor dodged questions about his appearance in those leaked set photos where he has the silver-colored hair. Farrell implied that the silver hair was an experiment to celebrate finishing a project, but that answer just seems too suspect, especially when looking at his body language. However, in a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actor had more to say. He explains.

"I'm in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who's the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous. It's all very hush hush. But it's a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we're in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character."

The Penguin set photos from The Batman feature Colin Farrell with the aforementioned silver hair and a goatee. He's been spotted in an overcoat, along with the Penguin's infamous umbrella, though it appears as if he and Matt Reeves, along with the crew, are trying to find the right look for the iconic villain. This would make sense, since we haven't seen too much of the actor on the set.

Since the Penguin design for The Batman is still reportedly being put together, there's a chance we could see Colin Farrell look closer to other versions of the character that we've seen in the past. The Oswald Cobblepot character is generally short and stocky, which Farrell is not, so it has been speculated that he'll have to wear some padding to bulk up for the role and possibly use some pretty heavy makeup, though that has not been confirmed.

It's also possible that Matt Reeves could be going for a completely new take on the Penguin character for The Batman. This may be the wisest decision, especially compared to the many different looks of the character that we've seen on the big screen, small screen, video games, and the comic books. Whatever the case may be, Colin Farrell is doing an excellent job of keeping his mouth shut about the secretive project, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. Jeffrey Wright is Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis is Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano is the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman, John Turturro is Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgard is playing an unknown role. You can check out the interview with Colin Farrell below, thanks to the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel.