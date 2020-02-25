Since director Matt Reeves' official reveal of the top half of the Batsuit for the upcoming The Batman, several set photos have also emerged online showing a sequence that takes place involving a motorcycle chase. The photos have given fans a good look at the Batsuit in full glory, and these newest images give us a close-up look at the weaponized gauntlets that Robert Pattinson's Batman will be using to fight crime in Gotham.

Looking as militaristic and tactical as the rest of Robert Pattinson's Batsuit, the gauntlets appear to be made of the kind of tough, no-nonsense materials that we would expect. Sporting the three blades on the side that travel up the forearm, something which is usually contained on Batman's gauntlets, these also contain what appear to be arrows or darts of some kind strapped across the top of the wrist and arm. Made of metal and looking rather sharp, it is unclear whether the gauntlets fire the darts automatically or whether Pattinson's Batman will take them off and throw them at Gotham's bad guys.

Other recent photos from the set of The Batman offered a full view of the movie's Batsuit, which was initially revealed by director Matt Reeves in a short set video. The Batman is rumored to take place during Bruce Wayne's second year as the Dark Knight, so it is very possible that this version of the suit, as well as this version of the weapons, will not be the final ones. It is also possible that Pattinson's Batman will only be using these more simple metal darts, rather than the more famous Batman weapons, like Batarangs and the Batmobile.

Matt Reeves has given some clues as to what we can expect from the movie in the past, stating that The Batman will be a noir-like tale.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as the DC Universe's new Batman/Bruce Wayne after the departure of Ben Affleck from the role following 2017's Justice League. The movie is directed and co-written by Matt Reeves, and alongside Pattinson stars Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Jayme Lawson, and Peter Sarsgaard. The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. This comes to us from The Instagram account ArkhamBat. The topper art comes from John K Regan on Instagram.