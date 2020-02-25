The excitement for director Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman is palpable. Following the official release of the shoulders and cowl of the new Batsuit, there have also been several images emerging on social media showing the filming of a motorcycle chase sequence involving the Batcycle. Well, as if that was not already enough Batman-related action, an image has now leaked that is allegedly from the movie and shows a victim of one of Batman's most notorious villains, The Riddler.

The image was shared on Reddit and it shows an unknown person's head wrapped in what looks like either plastic or tape, or, using our Batman-level detective skills, could even be a plastic tape. On the covered face is written a hard to decipher message, that after much squinting and staring looks like it reads "No More Lies". Though it is unclear what exactly has happened in the photo, the appearance of this kind of message written on a victim's head gives the impression of Riddler and the kind of sick, twisted, mysterious games he likes to play.

According to some theorists on social media, Riddler has placed the victim's body in Wayne Manor, with the message suggesting that he knows the secret identity of Batman. This is somewhat backed up by the chair in which the victim has been placed which looks very similar to a chair that appeared in an earlier photo that was shared by director Matt Reeves.

The image gives off a very horror-like vibe and almost looks like something from David Fincher's serial killer masterpiece Se7en. It could well give us an idea of the dark and gloomy atmosphere that Reeves is going for with this noir take on the Dark Knight.

In the comics, Edward Nigman aka The Riddler is well-known for taunting and teasing Batman and the Gotham City Police Department with various clues and riddles designed to torment them. For The Batman the role will be played by There Will Be Blood's Paul Dano, whose involvement was announced in October last year.

Dano's Riddler will be joined by several other villains from Batman's rogue's gallery including The Penguin, Carmine Falcone, Catwoman and possibly even Two-Face. The movie will take place during the second year of Bruce Wayne's vigilante vendetta as Batman, with many theorizing that it will take inspiration from both comic book arcs Batman: Year One and Batman: The Long Halloween. The movie is said to focus more on Batman's detective skills than any movie before it, with director Matt Reeves believing that this element of the character has never been explored fully.

Directed and co-written by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Jayme Lawson, and Peter Sarsgaard. The Batman is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Reddit user arkhambatig. The topper image comes from BossLogic.