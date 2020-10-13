Following the release of several images featuring Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (as well as an assortment of other villains) from the set of The Batman, the Batsuit has now been spotted in the wild. Currently filming in Liverpool, it looks like it's Pattinson's stuntman in the costume rather than the actor himself, and while the image is not particularly exciting, all it really shows is Batman standing around doing nothing (because that'll bring down crime in Gotham), it is exciting to know that we're getting some more superhero action, and could potentially lead to some more action-packed shots over the next few days.

Fans got their first proper look at the The Batman's Batsuit in the recently released trailer, with director Matt Reeves revealing several details about the design process. "Rob [Pattinson] had a very important part in designing the suit in that he had to be able to wear it, he had to be able to fight in it," Reeves said at the DC FanDome event back in August. "One of the things about this Batsuit is that it is very practical. The whole idea is that he's made it himself. And so, we needed to be able to see how it would fit on him and all the ways he could move but also make it look like something that was still evolving. Even the idea of the story, he's in year two so he's been wearing it and so every night, he goes out looking for trouble. You look at his cowl and actually see there are gashes in it. All of that detail was an incredibly exciting dialogue between me and the costume designers and then having Rob involved."

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story that will pick up with a tortured Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career. Young Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham, when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his beloved parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, The Batman has amassed an all-star cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman had originally been slated for release on October 1st, 2021, but due to the long pause in production and ongoing theater closures amid the global situation, this will sadly no longer be the case. Instead, The Batman will now not hit theaters until March 4, 2022, meaning audiences will have to wait almost six extra months before seeing Pattinson brutally beat down bad guys while whispering stuff about vengeance.