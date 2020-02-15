Creepy Juggalo-like clowns dominate the new images from Matt Reeves' The Batman. We were just treated to the first camera test for the movie, which gave us our first look at Robert Pattinson in the new Batsuit. The test was released by Reeves in order to get ahead of the leakers, while simultaneously promoting the highly anticipated movie at the same time. With that being said, we should see some set photos of Pattinson in the full suit any time now.

Robert Pattinson is not included in these latest images from The Batman. Instead, it looks like The Purge has hit Gotham City. Several men with Purge-like clown makeup are shown mugging a jogger. It is unclear who, if anyone, these villains are working for, though it certainly has one automatically thinking about Joker, even though he's not believed to be in the movie. Maybe these are some crazy devoted followers of the Clown Prince of Crime, or perhaps they are led by Colin Farrell's Penguin character.

We have yet to truly see Colin Farrell's Penguin character, though we may have seen his new silver hair for the role. When The Batman was in pre-production, set images of Farrell leaked and featured him with an umbrella and the white/silver hair everybody has seen. However, it is unclear if this will be a part of the villain's look in the new movie. Matt Reeves is certainly going for a different look for the Batsuit, which would also make sense for the villains in the movie too. It seems that the director is aiming to show us something we haven't seen on the big screen yet.

Reactions to Robert Pattinson's Batsuit have been mixed, to put it mildly. While some are into the new look, teasing a back-to-basics design, others aren't too happy about it. To be fair, we were only shown glimpses of the suit and it was with a red hue thrown on top, so we really haven't gotten a clear look at what Pattinson's suit looks like just yet. However, we do know that the bat symbol on the chest of the suit is pretty awesome, which fans all seem to agree on.

It appears that the emblem on The Batman suit is constructed from a gun. DC fans are already speculating that the gun may have been the one used by Joe Chill to kill Bruce Wayne's parents, which would be really dark, but also really neat for comic book fans, and the man responsible for writing it, Kevin Smith. Much like these clowns in the new images, we have no idea what's going on with the new Batsuit at this time. Hopefully we'll get some more information, or at the very least, some more leaked photos, in the near future. You can check out the clowns from The Batman below, thanks to the Film Updates Twitter account.

Some photos from the set of Matt Reeves' #TheBatman 🦇. pic.twitter.com/QkY6xMIkcz — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 14, 2020