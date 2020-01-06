We may have our first look at Colin Farrell's Penguin in The Batman. Over the weekend, the first set images from the highly anticipated movie found their way online, and now we have a second batch. While the first set of photos didn't really give away too much, they did confirm that production was actually underway. Westworld star Jeffrey Wright is on board to play Commissioner Gordon and he further confirmed he was on set and working through some jetlag to get used to the London time zone.

Like the first batch of The Batman set photos, we're seeing a lot of Gotham vehicles again. However, there are some pretty big changes. There's also more than a few shots of a mystery actor or stuntman in a black motorcycle helmet with a camera rig set up on the front of the bike. It's not clear who this could be by just looking at the image out of context. Things get a little more interesting from some shots that appear to be taken behind-the-scenes.

In another few photos, there's a slender man with what appears to be white or silver hair. The man in question looks a lot like Colin Farrell, though the image is a bit grainy. He's also holding on to an umbrella, which is obviously one of Oswald Cobblepot's favorite weapons. While it's not confirmed that this is the Penguin, it certainly looks like Farrell. Additionally, the man responsible for taking the images believes that it is too. We'll have to wait for official confirmation from Matt Reeves or the studio, but this could very well be our first look at one of the main villains in The Batman.

If these photos really are of Colin Farrell's Penguin, Matt Reeves has decided against the normal look of the iconic villain. Oswald Cobblepot is normally a shorter and stockier character with more exaggerated features. Farrell's version looks like it will be much more underplayed, which could be a stylistic approach to the rest of the cast too. Reeves has said in the past that The Batman will explore the hero's detective roots, which could mean we're not seeing a fully developed version of the character at this point in the game.

It looks like a lot more photos from The Batman set are going to be flooding in from here on out. It's going to be interesting to see how Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. decide to unveil Robert Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight. With Joker, Todd Phillips anticipated the unofficial set images flooding in, so he beat everybody to the punch and officially unveiled Joaquin Phoenix in full makeup. It was a wise decision since we ended up seeing quite a bit of the movie's production end up online. While we wait to find out what Reeves and crew are going to do, you can check out the latest look at The Batman below, thanks to Mosho Twitter account.

