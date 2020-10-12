Colin Farrell's Penguin is featured in some new images from The Batman. We first saw Farrell as the iconic villain when Matt Reeves unveiled the official trailer. However, it was a true blink-and-you-miss-it moment, with many DC fans unsure that it was actually Farrell. The new images from the set give us our best look yet at Farrell as The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot and he is truly unrecognizable.

Colin Farrell can be seen in images alongside Zoe Kravitz's Selena Kyle and Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. The trio are at a funeral, and even in broad daylight, it's almost impossible to see Farrell behind all of the makeup and prosthetics. In August, Matt Reeves shared some information about Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot. "Oz is not yet the kingpin that he's going to become," Reeves said during the DC FanDome event. "The Penguin, in fact, doesn't like being called the Penguin." He apparently doesn't seem to like Bruce Wayne very much either, by the looks of these images.

Matt Reeves is taking an early look at Bruce Wayne, Selena Kyle, Edward Nigma, and Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman. The characters don't look like the versions we've seen in the past, which was done on purpose by Matt Reeves. The director is putting something completely unique together for DC fans, which could be seen as a gamble, though everybody seemed to love what they saw in The Batman trailer. The trailer quickly gained millions of views and took over all of the DC FanDome event.

Colin Farrell recently talked about taking on the role of Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman. "I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original," Farrell said. "It leans into it, but it doesn't borrow; it's born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman, and Gotham." Farrell went on to say that Matt Reeves' take on the character feels like something He's never seen before. "Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and, at the same time, unique and new. It's really exciting to be a part of it." When looking at the images of the actor, it's hard to tell that he's even in there.

The Batman release date was just delayed. Warner Bros. just announced that the movie is moving from October 1st, 2021, to March 4th, 2022. DC fans are going to have to wait a pretty long time to see Colin Farrell in full Penguin makeup on the big screen, though a trailer will be released before that time, which will more than likely show up at next year's San Diego Comic-Con, or at the DC FanDome event, if Warner Bros. decides to go forward with another one. While we wait for more footage to drop, you can check out The Batman set images above and below, thanks to the Total Remakers Twitter account.