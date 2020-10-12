Following his coronavirus diagnosis several weeks ago, Robert Pattinson is back to work in Liverpool on the set of The Batman. As seen in many new photos posted online, Pattinson was back in character as Bruce Wayne to film an apparent funeral scene. Along with dozens of extras playing mourners, Pattinson can be seen in a black suit outside of St. George's Hall, which is reportedly doubling for Gotham City Hall. Zoe Kravitz and John Turturro can also be seen in another image.

Other images reveal additional details from the scene. A group of people can be seen protesting at the funeral with signs reading "Our day of judgement" and "Lies, lies, lies." A clue about the deceased can also be seen with a portrait of Spooks star Rupert Penry-Jones on display in front of the building. It hasn't yet been announced who the actor will be playing in the movie, but we can presume he is a well-known Gotham figure who may have fallen victim to the Riddler.

As Matt Reeves said, this is a Bruce Wayne who is focus on his mission, but still, doesn't feel like he's making a big enough change yet. And that shows through Pattinson's performance.

The road to getting The Batman in theaters has been very rocky, to say the least. Along with many other major movie productions, shooting had been paused early on into production, shutting down in March due to health and safety concerns. It wasn't until September when filming would resume, but just three days later, Robert Pattinson was given his positive diagnosis, immediately halting production once again. After a two-week wait, filming resumed, though this is the first time Pattinson has been publicly spotted on the set.

Naturally, these continued delays have also brought about the premiere date getting postponed several times. Initially set for a June 2021 release, the movie was pushed back to October 2021 to account for the production delays. It was recently delayed again, this time to March 2022.

The Batman will follow Pattinson as a younger Bruce Wayne, early on into the billionaire's career as a vigilante crimefighter. Set in a standalone universe, the story is not a part of theo DCEU and has no storyline connections to any other DC movie. Along with Pattinson, the cast also features Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Matt Reeves directs using a screenplay co-written with Peter Craig.

Also in the works at HBO Max is a prequel series to the movie, following the officers working with the Gotham City Police Department. Reeves is co-writing and executive producing, but it's not clear if Pattinson or any other actors from The Batman will be reprising their roles for the show. Provided the movie does as well in theaters as expected, it's more than likely we'll be seeing Pattinson return as the Dark Knight in a sequel or two as well.

A teaser trailer for The Batman has been released by Warner Bros., giving fans a sneak peek at the Batmobile and Pattinson delivering vengeance. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 4, 2022. A You can check out some of the latest pics from The Batman set posted to social media below. This news comes to us from Yahoo, where you can see more photos from the set.