A new photo from the set of Matt Reeves' The Batman contains a major nod to Superman. Reeves and crew are currently filming around England, which has resulted in a ton of behind-the-scenes images leaking. Earlier this week we were treated to pictures of Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot, aka Penguin, along with new images of Zoe Kravitz's Selena Kyle and Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. Yesterday, a stuntman was photographed on top of a building wearing what looked like a trash bag Batsuit.

Now, we have an image that shows somebody on The Batman set dressed as Superman. However, this is not Henry Cavill back as the Man of Steel. The unidentified man is reportedly an extra and the scene in question allegedly takes place on Halloween. While the image is taken from afar, one can easily see the Superman cape, which looks like the one that Christopher Reeve wore in the original Superman movies. Shazam! proved that the other DC superheroes exist, as proven by their merchandise and a surprise cameo at the end.

It's unclear if Superman is a fictional character in The Batman universe, or if he really exists. Whatever the case may be, this is the sort of thing that will get a lot of DC Comics fans talking and speculating as they try and figure out exactly what Matt Reeves is up to. Over the summer, Reeves spoke about his version of Gotham. He said, "It's sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story - especially the history of corruption in the city."

Gotham City is no stranger to corruption. That aspect has been mentioned in a lot of Dark Knight stories over the years. However, Matt Reeves plans to do something different with his take on the iconic character. "I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to," Reeves said. "I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh," he added. "And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before." As evidenced by the trailer, Reeves is doing something quite different.

The Batman was just pushed back to 2022, so it's going to be a while before we get to fully see Matt Reeve's Gotham City, along with if and how Superman factors into the universe he has created. It is highly doubtful that the Man of Steel will have a substantial place in the story, though with the way The Flash movie is taking shape, it seems that just about anything is possible these days. You can check out the latest image from The Batman set above, thanks to the Yassinfinte Twitter account.

