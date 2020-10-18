Recently, the internet was buzzing when photos of an unknown actor dressed up in what appeared to be a Superman Halloween costume was spotted on the sets of Matt Reeves' upcoming movie The Batman. Now, new photos have been posted on Twitter that reveal an actress dressed up as Wonder Woman alongside the Superman actor on the sets of the film.

These photos raise a lot of questions about the state of the DC Universe that The Batman will portray. While Reeves has been careful to stress that his film will be divorced from the rest of the DCEU, it seems The Batman will acknowledge the existence of Superman, Wonder Woman, and possibly other superheroes as well.

But are the Halloween costumes an indication that Superman and Wonder Woman exist in the world of The Batman? Or are they fictional characters in that universe, perhaps appearing in comics and cartoons? A similar approach was taken in Logan, where the X-Men were largely said to be a mythical team that only existed within the pages of comic books.

It is also interesting to consider that Reeves choose to pay homage to the earlier superhero costume designs that were created for Christopher Reeve and Lynda Carter, rather than using the newer costumes worn by Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot. The older costumes are a popular choice for couples to wear when going out for parties on Halloween, and Reeves may be paying homage to that tradition.

In the past, Reeves had stated that The Batman will be taking several cues from The Long Halloween comic series, so it makes sense that the movie would include Halloween celebrations. But it is unlikely that the actors dressed up as Superman and Wonder Woman will have any direct impact on the storyline beyond appearing in the background. Reeves already has an entire Batman trilogy planned out that will explore the world of the Dark Knight. Adding Supes and Wondy into the mix would simply dilute the focus of the trilogy, and fly in the face of what Warner Bros. is trying to accomplish with the larger DCEU.

Directed by Matt Reeves and written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson.

The film is set to take place in the early days of the career of Batman. The Caped Crusader has only been working as a crime fighter for two years so far and is discouraged by the lack of positive change that his actions have had on Gotham city. Meanwhile, a new supervillain who calls himself The Riddler has arrived on the scene, who promises to blow the lid off Gotham's long history of corruption in the highest offices. The Batman arrives in theaters March 4, 2022.