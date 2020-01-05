The first set photos from Matt Reeves' The Batman have arrived. In addition, Jeffrey Wright has announced his Gotham arrival. DC fans are going to have a lot to look forward to over the next several weeks, now that production has officially started. We're all eagerly awaiting our first look at Robert Pattinson in a newly designed Batsuit, though we might be pretty far away from seeing that reveal. As for these first images, they may point to a time period that has been rumored for months now.

While Jeffrey Wright announced his Gotham arrival} on social media, he did not post any pictures from The Batman set. Instead, these are shots taken by either paparazzi or fans, and they feature some Gotham City police cars, a news van, an electrical van, and a cab. Some actors in police uniforms were also spotted on the set. Wright, nor Robert Pattinson are featured in any of the behind-the-scenes images, though they will more than likely show up online in the next few days. Jeffrey Wright is playing Commissioner Gordon The Batman.

Woke up jet lagged at 10pm thinking I was late. 4:45am now. Off to Gotham.🦇 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 5, 2020

It has been rumored that The Batman will be set in the 1990s. The set images seem to confirm this, though it's hard to tell. The cars do look like they may have come from that era, though the news van does have HD (high definition) on its logo. This could either lean towards the late 1990s, or present-day. Or, Matt Reeves could be going for a more timeless look to take the focus on the era out of the equation. There's not a whole lot to go from with only a few set images taken out of context.

Robert Pattinson is playing Bruce Wayne in The Batman this time around and for the most part, DC fans seem to be excited about the actor taking on the role. Pattinson himself is excited to get out of his comfort zone and try something new with the character in The Batman. How that translates on the big screen remains to be seen, but production has officially begun, meaning were closer to seeing some footage of the new Dark Knight than ever before. It will be interesting to see how Matt Reeves and the will studio choose to unveil the new suit.

Matt Reeves has said from the start that The Batman was going to take the iconic DC character back to his detective roots. This could have an impact on the suit when all is said and done, though it's too early to tell. Regardless, DC fans should be pretty happy to know that production on the long-awaited movie has finally started. More set photos will likely emerge over the next several weeks, so make sure to keep checking back for more. You can check out the first images from The Batman below, thanks to the BatSource Twitter account.

Possible set photos for #TheBatman!!!



Gotham police, Police cars and a Gotham news van can be seen pic.twitter.com/NslTZBikK7 — BATSOURCE 🦇 (@Moonwarp) January 5, 2020