When it comes to advance spoilers for upcoming, hotly anticipated movies, there are few things guaranteed to let something slip more than action figure and statue reveals. This is once again the case as Prime 1 Studios dropped images of their amazing new statue based on Robert Pattinson's The Batman, giving fans plenty of images of the new version of the iconic Batsuit to scrutinize.

Superhero movies are currently riding high, with even movies based on relatively unknown comic book characters bringing in huge box office returns. There are not many, however, seeing the levels of anticipation that the new incarnation of DC's Dark Knight is receiving, and even with one trailer already out there, details that fans crave have not been very forthcoming. So the arrival of Prime 1 Studios' multi-angle photoshoot of its newest addition have been welcomed by those who cannot wait to see Pattinson donning the cowl and cape on the big screen.

As well as full length shots, the series of images also included a close up look at the chest and shoulders of the suit. For the eagle-eyed out there, this gave more than enough to examine in great detail, including the overall bulkier look than some of the previous costumes, his grappling hook and its holding pouch, as well as the sections that appear to have been bulked up with armour and padding to cushion the blows and tumbles that will no doubt befall the Caped Crusader as he fights the worst |Gotham City has to offer.

In the close up shots, we get to see some of the details that have previously been missing from publicity shots and the trailer, and it is these details that have been causing most speculation among fans. In the image of the cowl, it is clear to see that there are white lenses over the eyes - something that has not been seen on anything previously, which could suggest that at some point later in the movie, Pattinson's Batman will have these lenses build into his suit for some purpose. This was something quickly picked up on by some Twitter users.

The other point of note is the third shot, that focuses closely on the bat symbol across the chest plate, which shows a series of cracks, scars and battle damage, suggesting that this Batman is not going to escape relatively unscathed from the fights he picks. All in all, fans seemed more than happy with the new images of the costume.

When it was first announced that Pattinson would become the sixth actor to take on the role of the Caped Crusader on the big screen, following on from Ben Affleck's take in the most recent DCEU movies and Christian Bale's stellar performance in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy of films, both of which served to repair some of the damage done Batman and Robin in the late 1990s, there was a lukewarm response to the news by many. Now we are less than a year away from the movie's release, it seems that the approval of the Batsuit is just another stepping stone on the path to The Batman's release date of March 4th, 2022, when we will discover whether Pattinson can deliver a quality performance to match the quality of the merchandise coming on the back of it. This news originated at ComicBook.com