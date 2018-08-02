Matt Reeves has revealed that The Batman will not be an adaption of Year One while also stating that the first draft of the script should be done in a few weeks. Updates about Reeves' Batman project have been few and far between ever since he took it on. There's still no confirmation that Ben Affleck will appear in the film and each week seems to provide a new rumor about whether he's still committed to the project, or that he's already bailed and won't have anything to do with the upcoming movie.

Matt Reeves appeared at the Television Critics Association panel, where he offered up some updates about The Batman. In addition to Ben Affleck rumors, there have also been rumors that the movie will be based on Frank Miller's Year One story, which Reeves says is false. The film will be taking elements from all of Reeves' favorite comic storylines. He had this to say.

"We're not doing any particular (comic). Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One. It's just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously we're not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We're doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that's emotional and yet is really about him being the world's greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman."

The Batman will not be an origin film, according to Matt Reeves, which also debunks those Year One rumors as well. When asked for story details, the director was tight-lipped about any specifics. However, the director did reaffirm that the standalone adventure will be a noir-driven Batman story, which he has talked about since first taking on the project. He explains.

"I've talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham. I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There's no continuation of the Nolan films. It's very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool."

As far as Ben Affleck is concerned, Matt Reeves was also tight-lipped about his involvement in The Batman. Reeves insinuates that the story could take place anywhere in the DC Universe and that the door could be open for another actor to come in. Basically, the director/writer was as vague as he could possibly be. Many believe that Reeves is leaving his options open to work with either Affleck or a new actor. He says this.

"There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well. We're one piece of many pieces so I don't want to comment on that except to say that I'm focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world."

Finally, Matt Reeves revealed that he is nearly complete with the first draft of The Batman. He states that the script is what's on his mind right now, and declared that he would be returning home to work on it immediately. It seems that Reeves is very excited about the project, but for fans, there's just too much mystery surrounding it right now. You can read more about what Reeves had to say about The Batman at Heroic Hollywood.