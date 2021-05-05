Smallville star Tom Welling has offered the suggestion that he join The Batman universe as The Man of Steel alongside Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. While saying that he would be on board for a cameo as the DC superhero in CW's The Flash at some stage, the actor stated that he would love the opportunity to stand alongside The Batman as Superman.

"Yeah, I think that would be cool. My buddy Rob Pattinson, he is going to be the new Batman. I would love...it would be fun to be the Superman that shows up in his movie, just because he is a friend of mine. Yeah, who knows."

Developed by writer-producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Smallville follows Tom Welling as a young Clark Kent long before he ever suited up as Superman. Chronicling the adolescent Clark's life, his various loves, his exploration of his slowly developing powers, and his quest to discover his place in the world, the show began back in 2002, running for 10 seasons and ending in 2011. Despite never suiting up in the iconic red, yellow and blue (apart from for several seconds at the very end), Welling's iteration of the character has become a fan-favorite, with the actor reprising the role for the CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event set in the ArrowVerse.

The Batman meanwhile is being helmed by War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. The movie has been described as a noir-driven story, with the movie centering on a young Bruce Wayne during his second year of fighting crime. Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Led down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Tenet star and Welling's pal Robert Pattinson is suiting up as the Dark Knight, with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

It has since been reported that The Batman will be set in DCEU's Earth-2, an alternate Earth that will be familiar to comic book fans, putting Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight in a completely separate universe to the likes of Ben Affleck's. This has left many to wonder whether this cinematic Earth-2 will feature all-new versions of every DC superhero alongside the Caped Crusader, and no doubt there would be many who would love to see Tom Welling don the cape as this universe's Superman.

Welling's time as Smallville's Clark Kent may not be over yet though, with his co-star Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor in the series, revealing that there have been discussions about continuing the story in an animated series. "Well, Tom Welling and I had the idea of Smallville returning as an animated series, so we'll see if that ever happens, but we'll try to get that going," Rosenbaum revealed.

The Batman is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 4, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of El mundo geek de Ernestoneitor.