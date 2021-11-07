Thanks to events like DC FanDome and the fact that it seems to have been in production forever, we already know quite a bit about The Batman, the Matt Reeves directed movie that has promised to bring a dark, gritty and, above all else, younger Dark Knight than we have previously seen on the big screen. However, Warner Bros. has now released an official synopsis for the movie, and although it doesn't give away anything about the plot that we don't already know, it does hammer home the message that this is going to be a brutal standalone story, outside of the DCEU.

According to the synopsis, "The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he's hunting."

The latest trailer for The Batman was released last month, and featured a better look at Pattinson in the Bat-Suit, as well as Colin Farrell's Penguin, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman and Paul Dano's Riddler, although there is still a lot of speculation about exactly why there is currently no footage of the latter's face in any of the clips released so far. All in all, The Batman is joining a growing trend for movies to hold all their cards close to their chest, which after decades of trailers being too eager to show all the best bits of a movie, comes as a welcome change and seems to be swinging back to a time when you could go into a theater without knowing exactly what to expect from a film.

The Batman was initially given a rough time by fans when Robert Pattinson was announced as taking over the role, but in the last six months, there are many who have come around to the idea. We have already been given a Batman origin story with Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, although Pattinson will be younger, and according to Reeves, this time around we will get to see Batman when he is just getting to grips with his life as a crimefighter, without many of the gadgets he has become associated with over the years.

Something that many fans are excited about is DC's intention to bring their multiverse into play as early as next year, which many believe will begin with The Flash movie as it is well known that the storyline is going to feature Michael Keaton's Batman as well as Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader, and if everything pans out as expected, then we could see multiple timelines co-existing simultaneously across the DCEU. This has led many to wonder if that means we could potentially see a crossover of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Robert Pattinson's Batman also coming in the future, and considering the similarity in tone between the two, it would not be too much of a stretch to see their worlds colliding.

The Batman is currently scheduled to release on March 4th, 2022.