While most of the superhero media and genre fan public attention has been focussed on Spider-Man: No Way Home thanks to the trailer finally being released, we have now been reminded that there is another upcoming comic book movie that is just as highly anticipated thanks to a confirmed test screening of Matt Reeves' The Batman and the reaction that has appeared online following it. While the movie is mostly shrouded in the usual cloak of mystery that is draped around the biggest movies, and those who saw the test screening were asked not to share details about the secretive event, it seems that that hasn't stopped some small, interesting tidbits escaping.

EXCLUSIVE: I know someone who has seen #TheBatman, friend of mine & a really good person. Here’s what they told me THREAD (NO SPOILERS)🚨



“The Batman movie is a horror movie. Very graphic, very dark, very scary. Paul Dano is f*cking crazy, so fucking scary I loved every second.” pic.twitter.com/yc2LWhHReV — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021

There may not have been any major spoilers involved, but the information shared by Twitter user Blurayangel, who says the information came from someone he knows who was at the screening, does seem to stack up with the little that is known about the movie. While the information is still to be seen as speculative, the same user has shared many such updates in the past with reasonable accuracy.

From the information detailed across a string of tweets, the main takeaway seems to be that The Batman will be taking a much darker route than some of the previous outings of the Dark Knight, having seen it described as "a horror movie, very graphic, very dark, very scary." Those who remember Chris Nolan's Batman Begins will recall the horror elements brought into play with Cillian Murphy's Scarecrow, and while the rest of the trilogy didn't exactly go all Batman & Robin, it didn't go any further down that route.

The report also heaps praise on Zoe Kravitz as "the best Catwoman" put on screen, Paul Dano's "f-ing crazy" Riddler, the redesigned Batmobile and Robert Pattinson in the lead, who for the first time in the character's big screen history categorically "does not kill." While there are those who are still quick to doubt Pattinson, and will not reconsider that opinion until the movie comes out in March, the information coming out of the screening, and indeed other previews, all seems to be heading in a positive direction.

From the rest of the information, the biggest bits of news include the test version reportedly being three hours long - although the theatrical cut is almost guaranteed to be shorter - and had the audience engaged throughout, the movie's ending "had everyone screaming, everyone gasped...like it was a big NO WAY for everyone.", and the movie is reportedly narrated by Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, just like in the Batman: Year Onecomics that serve as its inspiration.

Finally, the report said that the movie definitely leads the way for a sequel, which is again in line with the expected plan by Warner Bros. to make a new trilogy and spin-off series based on Robert Pattinson's take on Batman. The entire thread and all of the other little bits of information can be found linked to the Tweet below.

The Batman arrives in cinemas on March 4, 2022, and a new trailer is expected to drop at DC FanDome this October.