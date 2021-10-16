With sneak peeks, a trailer and teases from director Matt Reeves, Catwoman Zoe Kravitz, and even our Caped Crusader Robert Pattinson, it's finally here! Cue the Bat signal! The Batman battles corruption and is relentless in his hunt to put a stop to the murderous Riddler!

Our anticipation heightens to see Pattinson's Batman battle Dano's Riddler and see how our new Catwoman fairs being directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig. The plot has been kept under wraps, however, with the trailers and sneak peeks, it appears a young Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) is just beginning on his path to fighting crime. He is up against a young Riddler who has committed a series of murders. Bruce must confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

If you missed the first trailer and teaser released at DC Fandome last year, you can relive all the excitement from that first time around here.

We can expect an entirely new Gotham, says Jeffrey Wright, per Indiewire. "It's unlike Gothams we'd seen before. It was a Gotham we could touch. The way the Batmobile was described, I understood the aesthetic we were going for was something really palpable. If you squint your eyes in some backstreet of New York, you could see it appear."

Andy Serkis, who plays Bruce Wayne's loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, gave nothing away, except, "Look, I really can't answer any questions about The Batman, but I'll tell you that it was fantastic being reunited with Matt Reeves, [producer] Dylan Clark and [VFX supervisor] Dan Lemmon from the Apes films. We had such a great time making it, and when it eventually comes to the screen, Matt Reeves will have made another masterpiece film because he's so super-invested in it. But yeah, I've been forbidden, expressly forbidden, to talk about Alfred. (Laughs.)"

Folks who were surprised with a preview screening of the movie at CinemaCon last month, described it as one of the best Batman movies put on screen, using the words 'raw brutality,' and speaking of surprising storylines leading a pathway to future Pattinson films for the future. The Batman, cinematographer Greig Fraser has previously revealed that a major focus of the movie will be on the relationship between Batman and his faithful butler. "It is a character-based movie about the characters, about Andy Serkis' character and Robert Pattinson's character," Fraser revealed last year. "It's a very good script, like all of Matt's scripts it's very good, very well thought out."

In Warner Bros. The Batman we will see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Robert Pattinson as our new Dark Knight, with Paul Dano as Riddler. Our new cast of villain roles will be John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as Penguin, with other cast members including Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The Batman is currently slated to be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.