You're not going to want to miss DC FanDome next weekend as it's been officially confirmed that the event will host the next full trailer for The Batman. Last year, the first-ever DC FanDome was launched, presenting sneak peeks at a variety of some of the most popular upcoming titles. Perhaps the biggest reveal of all was a new trailer for The Batman that was filled with all kinds of amazing footage. It was remarkable to see as at the time, the project was still pretty early into filming.

Now, The Batman has been wrapped, so it stands to reason we'll be seeing a lot of new footage in the next trailer. There have been rumors that another full trailer would drop at this year's DC FanDome, and that obviously makes sense, given the noise that last year's trailer generated. In a new teaser for this year's event, which goes down on Oct. 16, DC FanDome officially confirms that The Batman will get an actual trailer on that date as well.

This new DC FanDome teaser trailer itself comes with some new sneak peeks at various DC projects. There is a new shot in the footage of Robert Pattinson's Batman at a funeral where he's apparently been hit with an explosion, likely orchestrated by Paul Dano's Ridder. The teaser also reveals the first look at Pattinson and co-star Zoe Kravitz fighting as the Caped Crusader and Catwoman, along with a look at the actors from The Batman panel which should bring about more information on the anticipated movie.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and co-written by Reeves and Peter Craig. It introduces Robert Pattinson as a new incarnation of the Dark Knight with no connections to the DCEU or any other DC movies. The cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The show will have at least two spinoff series, one about the Gotham Police Department and the other about Farrell's Penguin, while there are also rumblings of The Batman 2 already in the early plans at Warner Bros.

"I'll tell you that it was fantastic being reunited with Matt Reeves, [producer] Dylan Clark and [VFX supervisor] Dan Lemmon from the Apes films," Andy Serkis recently said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We had such a great time making it, and when it eventually comes to the screen, Matt Reeves will have made another masterpiece film because he's so super invested in it. But yeah, I've been forbidden, expressly forbidden, to talk about Alfred."

DC FanDome is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021. The event will be available on the official website along with its channels on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. A new look at The Rock in Black Adam and new footage of John Cena in Peacemaker are among the other highlights to see in the new teaser. More big reveals will come at the events for other upcoming projects like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and much more. Find out more at DCFanDome.com.