Heads up, DC fans as we have our first look at The Batman trailer. As promised, the reveal was made at this weekend's massive DC FanDome event, which held a virtual panel for the upcoming comic book adaptation. While this is easily one of the most highly-anticipated movies coming down the pipeline in 2021, much of what we are going to see when Robert Pattinson takes over as the iconic superhero remains mysterious. But the veil has been pulled back a bit for director Matt Reeves' upcoming entry in the DC movie universe.

Production kicked off on the long-awaited movie back in January. Unfortunately, filming was forced to halt after only roughly a quarter of the movie was shot in the interest of public health, which we see in The Batman trailer. Even so, Warner Bros. managed to put together something for the fans to enjoy. Matt Reeves was previously known for directing War for the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield. Reeves co-wrote the screenplay alongside Mattson Tomlin (Project Power).

Robert Pattinson, of former Twilight fame, will be taking up the mantle as our new Caped Crusader as seen in this first The Batman trailer released at DC Fandome. Pattinson, in recent years, has taken to starring in acclaimed indies such as The Lighthouse and High Life. Ben Affleck, for quite some time, had been planning to star in and direct a version of the movie. However, Affleck left the project behind, paving the way for Pattinson, and an entirely new version of the franchise. This will be the first solo entry to feature the character since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, which concluded Christopher Nolan's trilogy.

Several members of Batman's rogues gallery will be along for the ride. The cast also includes Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity) as Catwoman, Paul Dano (Looper) as Riddler, Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Penguin and John Turturro (Transformers) as Carmine Falcone. The rest of the ensemble is filled out by Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright (Casino Royale) as Jim Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard (Black Mass) as Gil Colson and newcomer Jamie Lawson as Bella Real.

Matt Reeves had previously stated that the movie will focus on Batman's skills as a detective in a noir-influenced tale. It is also important to note that this will take place in a universe set apart from the DCEU where movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman exist. That will allow Ben Affleck's version of the character can still appear in The Flash without any conflict. It will exist elsewhere within the DC multiverse.

This is just one of many projects on the DC Films slate teased at DC Fandome. Other movies coming down the pipeline include Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, Shazam 2 and Aquaman 2. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on any of these projects are made available, as well as the rest of the big reveals coming out of DC FanDome. The Batman is set to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2021, from Warner Bros..