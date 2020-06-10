Following the news that director Matt Reeves is planning to introduce the Joker somewhere down the line of a supposed The Batman trilogy, fans have taken to social media to offer up their choices as to who should be brought in to portray the Clown Prince of Crime opposite Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. Needless to say, there is an equal measure of both excellent and ridiculous choices, as well as a few rather insane ones that the Joker would absolutely approve of.

As expected there are lots of calls for Joker star and Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix to put the make-up on once again and fold his version of the supervillain into Reeves' Batman universe. Failing that though, there is quite a vocal cry for Pattinson's The Lighthouse co-star Willem Dafoe to take up the smiling mantle.

Alongside Willem Dafoe as the Clown Prince of Crime, there is a lot of love for Sorry to Bother You and Knives Out star LaKeith Stanfield to don the green hair and wreak havoc across Gotham. Over the last decade or so, Stanfield has proven his ability to play all sorts of different characters and would make for a very interesting, somewhat unexpected choice for the Joker.

But, if none of those actors are to your taste, this fan has a very unique idea that would certainly stretch Pattinson's acting chops to breaking point.

Could that just be crazy enough to work? Maybe. After all, Batman and the Joker have always been two sides of the same coin, that's the basis of their whole relationship, so who better to play both characters than the same person?

DC Comics fans have also suggested the likes of Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, The Guest and Beauty and the Beast star Dan Stevens, and even ex-Batman villain Jim Carrey.

Others have been looking at already existing live-action versions of the Joker, with some calling for Gotham star Cameron Monaghan to be folded into the big screen Batman. Though it is difficult to see how that wouldn't just end up being confusing...

Aside from Monaghan, some fans sound a little fed up with all of the recasting and suggest that Matt Reeves simply bring back one of the versions of the Joker that we already have.

The other names popping up all over social media as potential Jokers include the likes of IT star and experienced evil clown Bill Skarsgård, his brother and Westworld star Gustaf Skarsgård, and Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek, who will be demonstrating his affinity for the villainous in the upcoming Bond adventure No Time to Die.

Finally, one fan has an idea that's somehow even crazier than having Pattinson playing both roles.

Though there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot of The Batman, Matt Reeves revealed a few years ago that the movie will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies. What we do know about the story so far is that The Batman will take place early into the eponymous protagonist's crime-fighting career. It's also been strongly indicated that the story is inspired by the fan-favorite graphic novel The Long Halloween, which saw Batman tracking down a serial killer and running into many of his iconic adversaries along the way.

In addition to Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the rest of cast includes the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

The Joker rumor was reported by The Direct.