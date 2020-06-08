It seems DC fans may be introduced to another new Joker in the not-too-distant future. Whether or not that is something worth getting excited about will depend on one's individual perspective. In any case, a new rumor suggests that Matt Reeves' planned The Batman trilogy will be bringing a different version of the Clown Prince of Crime to the fold to match wits with Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

For now, we must caution that this is merely a rumor and should be regarded as such until further confirmation is provided. That said, according to a new report, Matt Reeves, who is writing and directing The Batman, intends to introduce a new Joker in the trilogy. While Warner Bros. hasn't officially handed the green light to any sequels yet, it was previously reported that Reeves had plans for a three-movie arc and Robert Pattinson signed a multi-picture deal. Assuming the first entry is successful, a sequel is all but guaranteed at this point. That would pave the way for a new Joker to enter the fold.

No details were provided but it's said that Joker would be referenced in The Batman, setting up appearances by the character in the second and third movies. It is also stated that casting for the role has not yet begun. It is worth mentioning that the upcoming movie will not take place in the already established DC Extended Universe (DCEU) alongside the likes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. This will, instead, take place in an alternate universe and will establish an entirely new version of Gotham City disconnected from Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne.

Should this prove true, it would represent the third new version of the iconic DC villain on the big screen in less than a decade. Jared Leto had the unenviable task of following Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight in 2016's Suicide Squad. Leto's version was met with a mixed response and wasn't granted a great deal of screen time. Leto has yet to reprise the role and there are no such plans that have been revealed for that to happen. More recently, Joaquin Phoenix played the part in director Todd Phillips' Joker which was released last year and grossed more than $1 billion at the box office. Phoenix also won an Oscar for his performance. Cameron Monaghan also played a version of the villain on Fox's Gotham.

The Batman will feature multiple villains, including Penguin, Carmine Falcone, Catwoman and Riddler. Rumors also surfaced recently that Bane, who last appeared in The Dark Knight Rises, could be brought in for the sequel as well. Production is looking to pick up again soon following the shutdown that went into effect in mid-March. At present, the movie is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Direct.