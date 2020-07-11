Matt Reeves' Gotham P.D. series is reportedly a prequel to The Batman. Warner Bros. just announced that the new show is in development for the HBO Max streaming platform and that it exists within the same world as Reeves' upcoming big screen project. The studio went on to note that the upcoming series will take a closer look at the anatomy and corruption of Gotham, which will allow viewers to further examine the criminal element of the iconic city.

No idea if Patz will make man appearance but what I have learned is that it be set before when THE BATMAN is set and dive into how Gotham became corrupt and infested with criminals. https://t.co/s1frb1trat — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) July 11, 2020

While the TV news was already exciting for DC fans, it appears that Gotham PD might have even more ties to The Batman. According to sources, the series will serve as a prequel for the highly anticipated movie starring Robert Pattinson. With all of the villains rumored to be included in Matt Reeves' project, a little introduction might be a good idea, though it has not been officially confirmed as of this writing. For some, this idea might seem a bit familiar since it's basically what the Gotham TV series was.

The Batman will focus on Bruce Wayne's formative years as the Caped Crusader. Matt Reeves has teased this multiple times before and stated, "It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale." The detective element is something that the director has brought up since it was announced he was on board to write and direct. Reeves says, "It's told very squarely on his [Wayne's] shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films."

Unfortunately, Matt Reeves and crew had to shut down The Batman production earlier this year. They had been shooting in the U.K. when the world shut down, so Reeves took advantage of some extra time to tweak and finetune things. With that being said, the movie, along with some other Hollywood titles, have been cleared by the U.K. to resume work. While this is certainly good news, it's unclear when the director will be reuniting the cast and crew to get back to work, though it might still be a bit more of a wait with the way things are going in North America at the moment.

For now, DC fans have a lot to look forward in the upcoming months and years. The Batman will hit theaters next summer, along with the HBO Max series Gotham PD at some point. Wonder Woman 1984 might see release this year, but fans are looking forward to seeing her in the Snyder Cut of Justice League, which will also be launching on HBO Max at some point next year. The Wonder Woman sequel should have already opened in theaters and keeps having its release date pushed back, due to the fact that movie theaters are still closed across the United States. The Gotham PD news was originally reported by Variety writer Justin Kroll on Twitter.